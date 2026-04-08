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“Reached the Target”: Woman and Motorists Stuck at Kranskop N1 Toll Gate for 2 Hours Get a Free Pass
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“Reached the Target”: Woman and Motorists Stuck at Kranskop N1 Toll Gate for 2 Hours Get a Free Pass

by  Nerissa Naidoo
3 min read
  • A Gauteng woman filmed a long line of vehicles stuck at the Kranskop N1 toll gate for two hours during the Easter weekend rush
  • The toll gate eventually let all the waiting vehicles through, sending motorists into celebration mode
  • Mzansi shared their own toll gate experiences, with many saying this stretch is always the problem

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A post went viral.
A woman from Gauteng taking selfies. Images: @misstbuthane94
Source: TikTok

Two hours of waiting at a toll gate and then getting through for free is the kind of win that makes a long weekend feel worth it. @misstbuthane94, a Gauteng woman, posted a video on 7 April 2026 showing a massive line of vehicles backed up at the Kranskop toll gate on the N1. The queue stretched far back as vehicles had to wait, stuck for about two hours. It wasn't just the excitement in her voice, but other motorists hooting and shouting out joyfully when the gates finally opened for a free pass that said everything.

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Why Kranskop toll gate gets so bad

The Kranskop toll plaza on the N1 is a well-known pressure point, especially over long weekends. During the Easter period this year, traffic on the N1 southbound towards Gauteng reached serious levels. The backlog stretched over 3km towards the toll gate at peak times. Over 5,200 vehicles were recorded passing through in a single morning between 6 am and midday.

An accident at the plaza added to the chaos, and traffic authorities had to warn motorists about dangerous driving. Motorists heading that way were advised to use alternative routes like the R36 via the N4 to avoid the gridlock altogether. The toll fee for light vehicles at Kranskop was also adjusted in March 2026, which added another reason to be grateful for those sitting in the queue.

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Watch the TikTok clip below:

Motorists relate to Kranskop free pass

South Africans had a lot to say, and most of it was very relatable for those who shared what they went through, similar to TikToker @misstbuthane94's story:

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@Lengenge said:

"They've reached the target."

@cynthia.1853 wrote:

"It is always Kranskop. I have never seen other toll gates do a free pass."

@Kgoši Katlego Molemiši said:

"The one that paid just a car away from the free pass."

@mahashatshegofatso wrote:

"I did not pay the Nyl toll gate when going home on Thursday and returning yesterday. The way I was so happy. I saved R159."

@ka sintu said:

"The government needs to open the N1 to be 3 to 4 lanes."

@Chichi added:

"My e-tag paid."

@Mmetja Goodness wrote:

"Even on Thursday night, they opened and closed."

@moetilepele said:

"Iyoooh re ithusitse ra tsamaya maobane because re tsebile ho re Kranskop toll gate on Easter Monday is a problem."

@mahlohonolo added:

"Time is money. If you know, you know."
A post went iral.
Motorists are stuck at the Kranskop N1 toll gate. Images: @misstbuthane94
Source: TikTok

More SA Easter weekend moments

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

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