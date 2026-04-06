SAPS arrested 15,840 suspects during Easter operations, targeting serious crimes including murder, rape and drug-related offences

Police seized 132 illegal firearms, confiscated hundreds of dangerous weapons and shut down 532 illegal taverns across the country

KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest numbers in several categories, including firearm seizures and drunk driving arrests

Law enforcement agencies recorded over 15 000 arrests during the festive season. Image: @Abramjee/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA —The South African Police have made significant inroads in tackling crime during the Easter period, with thousands of suspects arrested and illegal firearms seized in nationwide operations.

The operations, which included roadblocks and patrols, were aimed at ensuring public safety during one of the country’s busiest travel periods.

Over 15,000 suspects arrested nationwide

In a post on X, crime reporter Yusuf Abramjee wrote that the police confirmed that a total of 15,840 suspects were arrested for a range of serious offences, including murder, rape, attempted murder and assault.

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Authorities said the arrests highlight the scale of crime-fighting efforts undertaken during the holiday period, with multiple law enforcement agencies working in coordination to clamp down on criminal activity.

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Illegal firearms and weapons seized

A major focus of the operations was the removal of illegal weapons from communities. Police seized 132 illegal and unlicensed firearms, along with 1,097 rounds of ammunition. KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number of handgun seizures, with 42 confiscated.

In addition, officers removed 747 dangerous weapons, including knives, in a move authorities say is critical in reducing violent crime.

Hundreds of illegal taverns shut down

Furthermore, police also targeted illegal alcohol outlets, shutting down 532 unlicensed taverns and shebeens for non-compliance with the Liquor Act.

A total of 773 suspects were arrested for selling alcohol without valid licences. The highest number of arrests were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal (299) and Mpumalanga (209).

Police say illegal liquor outlets often contribute to crime hotspots, and their closure forms part of broader efforts to stabilise communities.

Drunk driving and drug-related arrests

Intensified efforts led to the arrest of 1,419 arrests nationwide for drunk driving.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number of drunk driving arrests at 588, followed by Mpumalanga with 199 and the Eastern Cape with 197.

The fight against drugs remains a priority, with 1,744 suspects arrested for drug possession. The Western Cape led with 737 arrests, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 341.

Breakdown of other serious crimes

Police also released a breakdown of arrests for serious offences during the Easter operations, revealing that 1,342 suspects were arrested for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH), while 146 were arrested for murder and 123 for attempted murder. In addition, 189 suspects were taken into custody for rape, 171 for house robbery, and 334 for dealing in drugs.

SAPS leadership praises officers

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola commended officers for their commitment during the high-pressure operations.

He praised law enforcement personnel for working under dangerous conditions to combat crime, adding that their efforts are making a tangible difference in improving safety across the country.

Authorities say operations of this nature will continue beyond the holiday period as part of ongoing efforts to reduce crime and restore public confidence in policing.

230 000 suspect arrested during the festive season

In related news, SAPS operations over the festive season led to the arrest of more than 230,000 suspects across the country. Briefing the media in Pretoria on 6 February 2026, National Police Commissioner Fanie Masemola highlighted that over 4,000 of those detained were linked to cases of murder and attempted murder, underscoring the severity of violent crime during the period.

Police seized 132 illegal firearms, confiscated hundreds of dangerous weapons, and traffic officials arrested thousands of drunk drivers. Images: @Abramjee/X and Ilaria Finizio/ Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Previously, Briefly News reported that the police arrested more than 300 suspects in the Northern Cape during the 2025 festive season. The arrests relate to a range of offences, including murder, attempted murder, assault and drug-related crimes. These operations resulted in the closure of 39 unlicensed liquor premises.

Source: Briefly News