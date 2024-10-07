The South African Gospel singer Winnie Mashaba landed in hot water for the recent pictures she shared on social media

The singer faced backlash after she flaunted a private jet which she used to visit Solly Moholo's family

A music executive who remained anonymous bashed Mashaba for showboating and that she failed to visit Solly with that private jet when he was in hospital

Winnie Mashaba was bashed for showing off a private et. Image: @winnie_mashaba

Source: Instagram

The South African Gospel singer Winnie Mashaba recently faced backlash for sharing a post on social media.

Winnie Mashaba bashed for showing off private jet

The talented Gospel singer Winnie Mashaba became a hot topic on social media after she posted several pictures of her travelling in a private jet on her way to visit the late Solly Moholo's family after news of his death hit online.

Recently, according to TshisaLIVE, Mashaba landed herself in trouble for posting pictures of herself in a private jet on social media. Many netizens slammed her, with some saying that she was able to rent a private jet but failed to donate or visit Solly Moholo while he was in hospital.

A music executive who asked to remain anonymous bashed the singer and accused her of showboating. The music executive further told the publication that Winnie had failed to visit the late star with the same private jet when he was in hospital and that she had now decided to flaunt online.

Music executive said:

"A fact is that Winnie failed to visit Solly in the hospital, and she was supposed to use that plane to go to Rustenburg and visit Solly. Now she uses it for showboating and exposure."

Mashaba shared the pictures on her Instagram page and captioned them:

"Re gatile molato ka ga Malome Solly Moholo. From Polokwane to Soshanguve. From Soshanguve back to Polokwane."

See the post below:

