Image: DAVID HARRISON

Source: Getty Images

The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Fikile Mbalula was dragged on social media.

Fikile Mbalula pays tribute to Solly Moholo

Social media has been devastated after hearing the news of musician Solly Moholo's death, and recently, the former Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula paid tribute to the South African singer.

Mbalula posted a lengthy tribute message on his Twitter (X) page. He wrote:

"The ANC is deeply saddened by the loss of legendary gospel singer Solly Moholo, a true icon in the South African music scene. His powerful voice, fervor for sharing the word of God, and commitment to uplifting the spirits of many through his music will always be cherished. In this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fans. May his soul rest in peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire through the music and joy he brought to the world. #RIPSollyMoholo."

See the post below:

Netizens drag Fikile Mbalula

Many netizens on social media dragged Mbalula to hell and back for the tribute he shared. See some of the comments below:

@vusi_mygy commented:

"It’s disheartening to see a statement from you about Solly Moholo's passing after failing to support him during his time of need."

@Sesi_Kate responded:

"Hooo....wena hemanyanya!! His family asked for donations for his medical expenses ...you did nothing, your government did nothing to help him, and your hospitals failed him because of poor working conditions."

@Nkosi_Shebi said:

"You failed him. Sies!"

@mabob1023 replied:

"You could not donate when he needed money to save his life."

@Nkullu07 mentioned:

"When he was asking for donations you were all silent..."

@Hlatse_1996 wrote:

"You didn't bother to donate money for his brain surgery."

Winnie Mashaba remembers Solly Moholo

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Winnie Mashaba's tribute to Solly Moholo.

The singer reflected on Solly's time as her mentor, saying he moulded her into the star she is today.

