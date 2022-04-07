AbaThembu Prince Mthunzi Ngonyama revealed that he fell victim to online scammers posing as actress Jessica Nkosi

The Prince was allegedly swindled out of R15K by the impostors who approached him on Instagram

In light of the event, The Queen star Jessica Nkosi issued a warning distancing herself from any Bitcoin or cryptocurrency dealers

The Queen actress Jessica Nkosi yesterday issued a stern warning on her Instagram page advising her fans against investing in any cryptocurrency trading that involves her name.

Prince Mthunzi Ngonyama was swindled out of R15K by a Jessica Nkosi impostor. Image: @jessicankosi

Nkosi's warning comes after reports that AbaThembu Prince Mthunzi Nginyama was swindled out of thousands of Rands by a Jessica Nkosi impersonator.

According to News24, the account that dupped the royal used Nkosi's name, pictures and videos on Instagram. The account approached Ngonyama, and they started chatting. After going back and forth, they exchanged numbers and started chatting.

"I went through her pictures and videos and all her posts on Instagram, and even the account appeared to be legit. When I raised my concerns that she could be a scammer, she asked me to explain all those videos showing Jessica Nkosi posted on the Instagram account."

The South African reports that the Prince was asked to invest R15K for an unbelievable R430 000 profit within hours.

In light of this unfortunate event, Jessica Nkosi, through her management team, issued a statement distancing herself from any online trading. She said people should be vigilant and report such issues to the police. The statement read:

"It has come to our attention that a number of social media accounts purporting to be that of Jessica Nkosi have taken to misleading, defrauding, and misrepresenting themselves to innocent members of the public.

"Miss Nkosi is neither involved in nor the advertising, Bitcoin or any form of cryptocurrency.

"Jessica empathises with all those who have fallen victim to his scam and urges them to approach the nearest cyber-crime authority in their area to bring the relevant parties to justice."

