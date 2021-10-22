The Moti brothers were abducted on Wednesday, 20 October and police are still searching for their possible whereabouts

The school that the boys attend turned to God for help and prayed collectively to bring them back home safely

South Africans from around the country joined in the prayer and are hoping the boys are found soon

The horrific kidnapping of the four Moti brothers has left the boys' school reeling as they try to come to terms with the tragic event. In a recent Facebook post, the Curro Heuwelkruin Independent School posted a photo of fellow classmates kneeling in prayer for the boys' safe return.

The students of Curro Heuwelkruin Independent School kneeling in prayer for the safe return of the kidnapped brothers. Image: Curro Heuwelkruin Independent School/Facebook

The post is captioned:

"Zidan, Zayyad, Alaan and Zia you are in our prayers."

The brothers were kidnapped by armed men two days ago in Polokwane while on their way to school.

The prayer session was held by their parents, Shakira and Nazim the day after they went missing.

South Africans send prayers

After the school shared the post on Facebook, it received a massive response from South Africans all over the country. People felt the pain of the parents and joined in by also praying for the boys' safe return.

Hassim Zulekha:

"We're all praying. Amen."

Meeta Jeva:

"Oh dear Lord, please hear our prayers and bring back these children safe and sound to their parents."

Zainab Amardien:

"Oh Allah please keep them safe and unharmed and return them safely to their parents. Also be merciful towards their parents. Aameen."

Soraya Salie:

"May Almighty Allah grant the boys to reunite with the family very soon. Insha Allah."

Gloria Skinner Mockford:

"Dear Lord Jesus we pray for Zidan, Zayyad, Alaan and Zia. Please keep them safe and return them to their home. We also pray for their parents. Help them in this very sad and stressful time. We pray this in your precious name."

Shaheeda Moses:

"May Allah accept all our duahs (prayers) and grant the the family strength inshallah. Ya Allah reunite them with the family soon inshallah."

Moti brothers: No ransom call for abducted siblings, Malema calls supporters to join manhunt

In related news, Briefly News reported that South African Police Services in Limpopo says they have not yet received a request for ransom for the lives of the four Moti siblings who were kidnapped on Wednesday at gunpoint. The brothers have now been missing for three days.

Reports state that the brothers, Zia, Alaan, Zayyad, and Zidan are aged between 6 and 15. They were picked by their driver who is aged 59 from their home in Nivirana in Polokwane and the brothers were heading to school when they were taken.

According to News24, two automobiles surrounded the car in which the brothers were riding, and armed men pushed them out. The driver of the brothers was not taken.

