Drip Footwear MD Glenda Ndlanzi Shot Dead Outside Her Home in Pretoria

Creator of sneaker brand Drip Footwear is mourning the tragic loss of his friend and managing director Glenda Ndlanzi

Glenda was shot and killed just outside her house in Pretoria on Monday, leaving a wound in the hearts of her loved ones

Owner, Lekau Sehoana, who is said to be fearing for his life, took to social media to express how shattered he was over the incident

Lekau Sehoana has announced the tragic death of Glenda Ndlanzi who was the managing director of the popular shoe company, Drip Footwear. Glenda lost her life on Monday 18 October after she was shot and killed outside her residence.

Drip Footwear has lost its MD after Glenda was shot and killed outside her home. Image: @glenda.ndlanzi and @dripfootwearsa

Source: Instagram

Daily Sun reports that Glenda Ndlanzi, who was the MD of Drip Footwear was murdered on Monday right outside of her house. Ndlanzi not only worked for the company but was a childhood friend of the founder, Lekau Sehoana. In a heartbreaking statement, Lekau said:

"Glenda was instrumental in the establishment, development and growth of the Drip brand. She was the foundation, rock and anchor of our Drip family. We will truly miss her passion, dedication and loyalty to the brand."

No further information has been given about the death of Glenda but reports say that the creator of the brand is living in fear as he feels he may be the next target. Sehoana took to Twitter to express his grief as followers comforted him for his loss.

Source: Briefly.co.za