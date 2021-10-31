Cable Theft Leaves Live Wires Exposed in Joburg, 2 Children Fatally Electrocuted

At least two children have died after being electrocuted by exposed wires in the City of Johannesburg

According to police, illegal electricity connections may have contributed to the children's untimely deaths

One City spokesperson says at least 21 electrocutions have happened in the last 2 years

Two children, aged 3 and 5-years-old, have been fatally electrocuted at an informal settlement near Cleveland in Johannesburg.

Two children, aged 3 and 5-years-old, have been fatally electrocuted in Johannesburg. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

It's suspected the children were playing near exposed wires before being struck by the chords. The Mangolongolo Informal Settlement is a known hot-spot for electricity theft and police are warning suspects to stop the illegal activity, eNCA reports.

The loss of lives and loss of revenue to power utilities due to illegal electricity connections has caused a huge problem in the city.

Speaking with Jacaranda FM, City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says at least 21 electrocution cases have been reported in the past two financial years, with six of them happening this year.

He's warning residents against the dangers of illegal electricity connections.

