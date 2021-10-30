Pietermaritzburg Man Dies after Being Mugged in Broad Daylight for Cell Phone

Westley Dye was assaulted in broad daylight by at least two men who stabbed him and stole his phone

A woman who witnessed the attack said that he was stabbed at least two times and sadly no one rushed to his aid

Westley later died of his wounds in the hospital; a case of murder has been opened by the police

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

PIETERMARITZBURG - Westley Dye was assaulted in broad daylight on Monday, 25 October in Pietermaritzburg. He was stabbed multiple times by alleged thieves.

The only thing taken from him was his cell phone, his mom later posted on Facebook that her son had died.

Westley Dye sadly passed away following his assault. Photo credit: @Barbara Dye, @SAPoliceService

Source: Facebook

She called on any witnesses to come forward to help arrest the men who took her son's life.

The Witness reported that a woman did see the attack, she said it was traumatic for her and her seven-year-old grandson. She described how Westley was stabbed at least two times, once in the back and once in the stomach before the thieves fled with his cell phone.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

She pressed her hooter repeatedly to try and alert people but sadly no one came to Westley's aid.

Police spokesperson, Captain Kholeka Mhlongo has said that a case of murder had been opened.

Westley had gone to the hospital following the attack complaining of pain and sadly passed away.

3 suspects arrested after Cape Town road rage incident 'turns deadly', motorist stabbed

Earlier, Briefly News reported that three men have been arrested for the alleged killing of a motorist following a road rage incident in Cape Town.

The incident happened after a motor vehicle accident led to an argument that escalated before turning fatal on Tuesday, 12 October.

TimesLIVE reported that the incident was caught on a bodycam worn by a public safety officer attached to the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID).

Reports suggest the vehicle the three suspects were driving collided with another vehicle not far from the Castle of Good Hope.

Hebanna: SA reacts to scary video of thugs targeting motorist in Joburg CBD

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that an apparent war of lawlessness has gripped the central business district of Johannesburg as lowly criminals continue their attacks on unsuspecting motorists.

Many videos of the brazen acts have been filmed, capturing alleged assailants in the act mid-traffic.

A recent clip showing a motorist's window being smashed as they came to a slow stop behind another vehicle on a busy street is doing the rounds on social media.

Source: Briefly.co.za