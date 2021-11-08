Former athlete Oscar Pistorius may be out of prison soon on parole, however, the decision is yet to be made

Pistorius was sentenced for shooting and killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day in 2013

Some South Africans think that Steenkamp should remain behind bars and not be released on parole

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted murder and former athlete Oscar Pistorius could be eligible for parole in the nearby future.

Pistorius was convicted for fatally shooting his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on 14 February, 2013. He was initially given a sentence of six years for culpable homicide, later overturned by the Supreme Court of Appeal, which handed down a sentence of 23 years for murder.

Singabakho Nxumalo, Department of Correctional Services spokesperson, says prisoners can be granted parole after serving a portion of their sentence, however, in Pistorius' situation, the final decision has not been made, according to TimesLIVE.

Nxumalo says prisoners will need to appear before a parole board who will then determine whether or not a prisoner can be released or will need to remain in prison.

As part of the rehabilitation programme, Nxumalo said, the DCS is preparing a meeting with Pistorius and the Steenkamp family.

Steenkamp family say due process was not followed

The Steenkamps’ legal representative, Tanya Koen, says the DCS had not informed Steenkamp's parents about Pistorius' parole process. Koen says the parole board began the process without the knowledge of the Steenkamp family, according to SABC News.

Steenkamp's parents say they are prepared to engage in a victim-offender dialogue as part of the parole process.

South Africans react to Pistorius possibly being released on parole

Social media users are not happy that Pistorius could be out on parole. Some people think that he should remain behind bars. Others think maybe he should be let out of prison.

Here are some of their comments:

@Goodman_Bar said:

"They must let Oscar Pistorius free, I mean who are we to judge, we all know prison is for poor people."

@discover_simpea said:

"The Oscar Pistorius parole situation is the reason why GBV is so prevalent in our country. You murder a woman, after a small small 8 years you get paroled and go back out into the world? Doesn't sound like much of a reason to persuade against GBV. The sentences are far too light."

@TrendSatafrika said:

"Men will always jump to defend perpetrators smh the same men said nothing when Oscar Pistorius murdered Reeva now they want to jump "nywe nywe rehabilitation"."

@KATLEGO2305 said:

"Release this man. He has learnt. And will always pay for the rest of his life."

@Khutsi_20 said:

"Keeping Oscar Pistorius in jail for another 5 years wouldn't solve GBV. Is the purpose of prisons not rehabilitation of offenders?"

Oscar Pistorius finds purpose and is making a difference behind bars

Briefly News previously reported that Oscar Pistorius seems to have found purpose in faith. The former athlete star has five years left to serve for the murder of his girlfriend, the model Reeva Steenkamp.

Pistorius leads Bible study sessions and a prayer group in Pretoria's Atteridgeville correctional centre.

TimesLIVE reported that the athlete's father, Henke, told The Times UK that Pistorius has found new purpose.

Source: Briefly.co.za