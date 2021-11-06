Nomia Ndlovu's final word to witnesses who testified against her we chilling, she told them that she would be back

Earlier in the proceedings, she had cut a remorseful figure and broke down in tears and asked for forgiveness

However, once the sentence was handed down her entire demeanour changed and as she was leaving she threatened the witnesses

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Nomia Ndlovu had attempted to sway the court by breaking down in tears and apologising to the relatives of her victims.

However, once the guilty verdict was announced her entire demeanour changed. She turned to the witnesses who testified against her and told them that by next year she will be out of jail.

Nomia Ndlovu threatened witnesses after she was sentenced that she would be back. Image: Emmanuel Croset / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

"I'll be out. I will be ack and you will see," she told them in a chilling voice.

She has been sentenced to serve a life sentence for her involvement in the murders of six people according to Sowetan Live.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The judge presiding over the case said that she had not shown any true remorse for the killings according to EWN.

During pre-sentencing proceedings at Johannesburg High Court Nomia Ndlovu, a police officer who is convicted of multiple murders, asked the families of her victims for forgiveness.

46-year-old Ndlovu maintained that she is innocent, despite evidence that she is guilty. Ndlovu has been convicted for murdering six of her relatives, as well as for fraud totalling R1.4 million.

Reactions to the Nomia Ndlovu case

South Africans are shocked by this case, a feeling they expressed on Twitter. Many people agree with the victims' families that she deserves harsh sentencing.

@tinamanyangadze said:

"For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil. Some people, eager for money, have wandered from the faith and pierced themselves with many griefs. 1Timoth 6: 10 (NIV)."

@SibiyaAudrey shared:

"Six life terms # Ziyakhala"

@Zukiswa25740656 said:

"A Movie should be Made out of This. I wonder who'll get her Role....."

Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu judgement day

Previously Briefly News reported on the people of Mzansi wanting alleged killer cop Rosemary Nomia Ndlovu to be sentenced to life imprisonment. The policewoman is back in court this Friday, 22 October for judgement in her murder trial.

The Tembisa cop is accused of being the mastermind behind the slaying of her relatives and her bae to cash in on insurance policies she took out on them.

Rosemary cut a lonely figure in the dock while awaiting the outcome of her case.

Source: Briefly.co.za