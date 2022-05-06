AKA's mother Lynn Forbes has celebrated her blended family including her son's current bae, Nadia Nakai and his baby mama, DJ Zinhle

Lynn took to social media and posted snaps of her son AKA with Nadia, the Umlilo hitmaker's snap with her second baby dad Murdah Bongz and her grandchildren Kairo and Asante

Peeps took to her comment section to praise her for raising a beautiful blended family even though she shared that it is not an easy task at all

AKA's mom Lynn Forbes took to social media to celebrate her blended family. The loving mother decided to celebrate Mother's Day a bit early this year.

Lynn shared that she's grateful for her own momma for teaching her about love and how to raise a family. She's currently raising AKA and DJ Zinhle's daughter, Kairo and DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz's daughter, Asante.

Taking to Instagram, Lynn shared snaps of her own mother, AKA together with his new bae Nadia Nakai and DJ Zinhle and her second baby daddy, Murdah Bongz.

According to TshisaLIVE, Lynn explained that raising a blended family is not easy but it's possible because all the parties concerned work together for the sake of the kids.

Mzansi celebs and her followers took to her timeline and praised her for being a glue that holds her family together.

DJ Zinhle said:

"We love you."

Nadia Nakai wrote:

"A Blessing!"

Yanga Chief commented:

"Happy Mother's Day, mom."

Zenande Mfenyana said:

"This is really beautiful and so inspiring."

alwaystoyah wrote:

"Wow. Strength of a woman. It's mothers like you that we look up to so we learn how to also have a family of our own. We love you and thank for always showing us what it takes to be a mother. Happy Mother's day to you and your beautiful family."

pearlishmasele commented:

"Glammy you are amazing. Thank you for loving Dj Zinhle this much. An awesome, inspirational and phenomenal woman. May the good Lord continue blessing you with many more blissful and blessed years. You are one of a kind and big ups to your mom for raising such a unique and loving daughter, mom, aunt, sister, glammy, etc."

