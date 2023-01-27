Arthur Mafokate was viciously trolled for his alleged involvement in the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) fraud scandal

The Kwaito legend rubbed many up the wrong way when he posted a pic of himself rocking an orange trouser and penning a provocative caption

Many shared that the star should be in jail already for allegedly being illegally funded millions of rand by the NLC

Arthur Mafokate continues to get gragged on social media. The Kwaito legend was trolled after posting a pic of himself on his timeline.

Arthur Mafokate was dragged for his alleged involvement in NLC fraud scandal. Image: @arthurmafokate

Source: Instagram

The Mnike hitmaker was dragged by fuming tweeps for his alleged involvement in the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) fraud scandal. The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) froze one of his properties a few weeks back.

Taking to Twitter, Arthur posted a pic of himself rocking an orange trouser, a colour snonymous with prison clothes. His caption got the people going. Arthur Mafokate wrote:

"Let’s test the waters this morning."

Mzansi wants Arthur Mafokate arrested

Peeps took to his comment section and shared that he should be in jail already. Many said they want to see him locked up at Sun City prison.

@InkosiYamaqaba said:

"Ay seng’yabona ukuthi usicuphile straight. How about you test the judge first?"

@MahlatsiBooyse1 wrote:

"The only waters testable are waiting for you at Sun city prison or Kgosi Mampuru prison."

@AskNabz commented:

"My brother works at Sun city. He is a Father there waiting for you."

@mshikaslindile said:

"Wena, you wanna test the waters. Enkantolo the jugdes and magistrates wanna test you ngaleya mpahla yeLotto grootman."

@fuadhoosen wrote:

"Lotto king."

@GoodwillButhel commented:

"Prepare yourself for big days as they are coming, SIU is not playing."

@Mxolisi1701 added:

"You want to test how much you can allegedly steal without being caught."

Arthur Mafokate in trouble with the law

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Arthur Mafokate is reportedly in trouble with the law. The Kwaito legend's assets were frozen by the SIU.

Journalist Cliff Shiko reports that some of the lux properties linked to former lotteries boss and others have also been frozen. Takig to Twitter Clifford wrote:

"SIU freezes luxury properties linked to musician Arthur Mafokate, former lotteries boss and others. Five NPOs received funding of R56 million from NLC."

Peeps shared mixed reactions to the news. Some said they though the music producer was living lavish because of the money he made when he was still actively involved in the music industry.

