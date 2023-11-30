Robbie Malinga's wife is allegedly fighting over her late husband's royalties

Robbie Malinga's widow Ann is reportedly fighting over the late singer's royalties. It's said that Ann is battling with Universal Music as well as the debunked TS Records' founder, Thembinkosi "TK" Nciza to find answers.

Ann Malinga fights for Robbie's royalties

Robbie Malinga's widow has endured an ongoing battle for her late husband's royalties. Ann Malinga is said to be fighting with both Universal Music as well as TS Records' founder/ ANC Gauteng secretary, TK Nciza.

According to ZiMoja, Ann contacted Nciza looking for answers on the royalties from Zahara's albums, Loliwe, Country Girl, and Phendula which were all produced by Malinga.

Nciza's lawyer, Dumisani Motsamai responded to the widow in writing with a breakdown of Robbie's royalties for November and December 2021 which stated that the amount due was R3 247.13:

"The commencement of the TS Records/ UMG Licensing Agreement up to Q2 of 2023. This R3 247.13 will not be paid to you/ the estate because TS Records advanced R80 000.00 to you/ the estate in November/ December 2021 for future royalties.

This amount went towards the recoupment of that advance, and all future royalty payments will be treated the same way until the advance is fully recouped."

Mrs Malinga also alleges that TS Records swindled her husband of the royalties made from his 2015 Orlando Pirates soundtrack, Up The Bucs (Amabhakabhaka) which features the hit song, Yonke Le Ndawo.

Ann Malinga releases Robbie Malinga biography

Hoping to keep her husband's legacy alive, Ann Malinga - who also runs Blaque Petals flower boutique - released a book telling the story of her late hubby's amazing life.

In honour of what would have been his 53rd birthday in 2021, Ann published Robbie Malinga: The Legend which details the Sobabili hitmaker's successes, challenges, and untold truths with stories narrated by his loved ones.

