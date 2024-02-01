Mabala Noise is said to be making a return to the music industry

The once-popular and controversial record label is allegedly being rebuilt to make a comeback

The owner, Reggie Nkabinde, is reportedly ready to find new artists and put Mabala back in the conversation

Mabala Noise allegedly plans a stellar comeback to the music and entertainment industries. Image: ZimojaL



Mabala Noise is allegedly set to make a return to the music industry after a sudden exit from the spotlight. The controversial record label is said to be under reconstruction, and its owner, Reginald Nkabinde, is looking to regain his label's former glory and scout new business.

Mabala Noise reportedly makes a comeback

Mabala Noise is said to be making a return and plans to take the music industry by storm. The label is also sporting a new emblem, having retired the dalmatian for a fierce leopard and put the war with Ambitiouz Entertainment behind them.

According to ZiMoja, Reginald "Reggie" Nkabinde, who co-owns the controversial label with DJ Bongz, is set to rebuild it and find new talent. Moreover, Nkabinge is said to be planning to revive other artists' careers.

The label was known for signing some of the country's biggest stars including late rappers Riky Rick and PRO, the Major League DJZ, as well as Nasty C, who was said to have been embroiled in a legal battle with the label.

Additionally, Mabala gained notoriety after allegedly paying its talent millions after signing, which put them on everyone's radar, including the law, as reported by SowetanLIVE.

Mzansi weighs in on Mabala Noise comeback

Netizens are stunned to see Mabala Noise make a return, and are ready for what the label has in store for fans:

Shiza Lova praised the label:

"Where legends were born. Nasty C, Riky Machado, Emtee and Sjava, and many more."

the_real_anto_sa_ asked:

"When are you signing young hip hop artist? We've been struggling since Riky Rick died."

upper_the_lord said:

"Are you still operating? I even forgot about you, where's the consistency?"

rhym_kid was excited:

"You're still around!"

iamguzo was stunned:

"Haibo! You guys still exist?"

ngamlaa_hheshenkunzi asked:

"Haibo! My favourite record label in SA. Are you guys still operating?"

