DJ Obza released a statement that he has left the controversial label and would be pursuing an independent career

Obza received encouragement from his supporters who believe in his potential in the music scene

DJ Obza announced that he parted ways with Open Mic Productions to be an independent artist. Images: djobza_sa

Open Mic Productions has lost another talent amid its controversies. Rising star, DJ Obza announced his decision to leave the label, citing that he was honoured to have been part of it. This follows the backlash Open Mic faced after Makhadzi exposed their alleged shady ways.

In a statement shared on his Instagram page, DJ Obza, real name Obakeng Kekana, revealed that he would be kicking the year off as a solo artist.

Meanwhile, ZiMoja alleges that a source close to the DJ claimed he had been unhappy. In fact, it's said that Obza felt neglected by Open Mic, saying they only paid attention to the more established artists.

The Hammanskraal DJ released several albums under the label, saying he was grateful for all that he had learned:

"I am extremely fortunate for the diverse experiences that I have gained under the label over the past years. It has been incredibly rewarding to grow within the label, however, it is time for me to venture out as an independent artist."

DJ Obza received encouragement from his supporters who are rooting for his success:

ty_the_emperor was proud:

"Well done, that's how we grow through change."

djaluno congratulated Obza:

"Congrats, bro, you did your part."

tangeni_too_good said:

"Good move, my boy!"

jack_matsipane97 wrote:

"Well done, brother!"

april_personaltraining hinted at Makhadzi's issue with Open Mic:

"They are going to hit you with an auto-renewal!"

cassie_missbossy was proud of Obza:

"I'm happy that you believe in yourself. That's how you make it, all the best!"

tebogot_fly encouraged Obza:

"Salute, my brother! Now you can do anything. Fly high above all dimensions! God Bless you."

