Ann Malinga dropped a book in remembrance of her late husband and Mzansi music legend Robbie Malinga

Robbie would have been 53 years old and Ann felt telling his story was the best way to honour him on this day

The book is titled Robbie Malinga and it is one of Ann’s ways of keeping her late husband’s legacy alive

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Ann Malinga, the late Mzansi music legend Robbie Malinga’s wife, has poured her heart out to make sure her late husband’s legacy continues to shine bright.

Robbie Malinga’s death was a huge loss to the music industry and his wife Ann has dedicated her life to preserving the memory and legacy of the musical giant. Image: @Ann_Malinga

Source: Twitter

It has been almost four years since Robbie passed and not a day goes by when Ann does not miss him dearly.Eighteen years of marriage created a bond that can never be replaced and Ann now lives to keep Robbie’s memory alive.

In honour of what would’ve been Robbie’s 53rd birthday, Ann dropped a tribute book at an intimate gathering she held in Rosebank, reported SowetanLIVE.

The book is titled Robbie Malinga and tells the story of the legend's life right from birth to the day of his passing, reported TimesLIVE. This book is just one of the very many ways Ann is keeping her late hubby’s flame burning.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Ann could not be more proud of everything Robbie achieved and will live the rest of her days making sure the impact he had is never forgotten.

Abdul Khoza overcome with emotion after watching Meshack Mavuso’s play, Shaka Zulu: The Gaping Wound

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Abdul Khoza was blown away by Meshack Mavuso’s stage play in which he brings the legendary Shaka Zulu back to life.

Mavuso directed a jaw-dropping theatre production titled Shaka Zulu: The Gaping Wound, which Khoza went to see and was wowed. Abdul just could not stop thinking about the play.

Taking to social media to congratulate Mavuso on his production, Abdul explained how the play ignited a dormant passion for theatre and he couldn’t truly put into words the feelings that came over him.

“I cannot tell you how much you moved me and inspired my love for theatre,” said Khoza, as reported by TimesLIVE.

Source: Briefly.co.za