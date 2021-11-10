Abdul Khoza cannot express enough how proud he is of Meshack Mavuso for the work he has done on Shaka Zulu: The Gaping Wound

Taking to social media to try and put into words what this production meant to him, Abdul paid homage to Mavuso

Fans flooded the comment section with praise, letting Abdul know how special this post is and Mavuso what a great job he has done

Tiptop Mzansi actor Abdul Khoza was blown away by Meshack Mavuso’s stage play in which he brings the legendary Shaka Zulu back to life.

Actor Abdul Khoza went to see the play 'Shaka Zulu; The Gaping Wound' and has shared that he will never be the same again. Image: @abdul_khoza and @mavuso101

Source: Instagram

Mavuso directed a jaw-dropping theatre production titled Shaka Zulu: The Gaping Wound which Khoza went to see and was wowed. Abdul just could not stop thinking about the play.

Taking to social media to congratulate Mavuso on his production, Abdul explained how the play ignited a dormant passion for theatre and he couldn’t truly put into words the feelings that came over him.

“I cannot tell you how much you moved me and inspired my love for theatre,” said Khoza, as reported by TimesLIVE.

Khoza posted:

Seeing the kind post, Mavuso was filled with gratitude and thanked Abdul for his support.

@mavuso101 responded:

“Thank you so much bafo your love and support is always appreciated makwande.”

Fans also took to the comment of the post to let Abdul know what an awesome gesture this is and to commend Mavuso on leaving such an impression.

@fabbrandz said:

“Can't wait to see it! Our stories told by our own, are amazing congratulations @mavuso101.”

@lintndo_mina said:

“It's beautiful right big up to @mavuso101.”

@jobemiss said:

“Asbonge for these beautiful works King.”

