Isibaya’s Ayanda Borotho and Abdul Khoza Bag Roles in New Series

- Isibaya's Ayanda Borotho and Abdul Khoza are not going jobless, the two have bagged a new gig on a new series

- Entertainment reporter, Phil Mphela dropped the news on social media, revealing that the new series will air on Mzansi Magic, but that is all he said

- Fans are buzzing for Ayanda and Abdul and cannot wait to see the new series – they want more information

Isibaya's Ayanda Borotho and Abdul Khoza have both just bagged a lit new acting gig. The two incredible actors are set to star in a new show.

Entertainment reporter, Phil Mphela, took to social media to drop the news. Ayanda and Abdul will be staring in a new show coming to Mzansi Magic, however, no further details were given.

“CASTING NEWS: Ayanda Borotho and Abdul Khoza to star in a new show. The former Isibaya stars have been cast in a series coming to Mzansi Magic. The pair played Phumelele and Qhapela respectively on the cancelled telenovela, Isibaya. #KgopoloReports”

Isibaya's Ayanda Borotho and Abdul Khoza have been fortunate enough to have bagged roles in a new series. Image: @ayandaborotho.

Source: Instagram

Fans react

Fans took to the comment section of Phil’s post in great excitement. They cannot wait to see the new show and are begging for more details.

“The way I love Ayanda. I'll bet you I don't hear a thing I'd just be looking at her.”

“Thats great that new show better be few familiar faces then the rest new faces...we can’t be watching Isibay’s exponent 2.”

“I can't wait to see Ayanda Borotho on my screen yoh? I'm in love with that woman. I just hope they storyline is on point hle ai what we are getting on Mzansi Magic lately is not so interesting.”

“Happy for them hopefully it's not Isibaya adjacent like The Estate.”

End of Isibaya

Briefly News previously reported that a crowd of cast members of Isibaya watched the final episode of the telenovela together a few days ago.

The actors ululated, bowed, hugged each other and clapped when the final credits ran. Isibaya aired its finale on Friday, 2 April, after being on air for eight years.

The clip of the actors enjoying the last episode of the show was shared on Twitter by a tweep with the handle @khawula_musa. The show has been replaced by Mandla N's Diep City, which started on Monday, 5 April.

