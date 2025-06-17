Award-winning music producer Prince Kaybee celebrated the Proteas’ historic 2025 ICC World Test Championship win over Australia

Prince Kaybee used the Proteas' victory to mock The Kiffness over a post he made in 2023 about Temba Bavuma

Netizens expressed mixed reactions, with some backing Prince Kaybee, while others defended The Kiffness' past criticism of Temba Bavuma

Prince Kaybee dragged The Kiffness after the Proteas won the 2025 ICC World Test Championship. Image: princekaybee_sa, thekiffness

Haibo! Prince Kaybee roasted fellow musician The Kiffness after the Proteas won the 2025 ICC World Test Championship after defeating Australia by five wickets.

Mzansi is still soaking in the Proteas’ first major International Cricket Council (ICC) title in 27 years, ending a long-standing reputation of falling short in big tournaments.

Prince Kaybee drags The Kifness after Proteas win 2025 ICC WTC

Award-winning producer and DJ, Prince Kaybee, joined other South Africans in celebrating the Proteas’ victory in the 2025 ICC World Test Championship.

The Children of the South producer took to his X account on Monday, 16 June 2025, and roasted fellow musician, The Kiffness. Prince Kaybee unearthed a throwback post of the musician questioning Temba Bavuma's appointment as the Proteas’ Test Cricket team captain. The old post read:

“I feel for Bavuma. Unfit by his own admission, but can't help but feel there are people in @ProteasMenCSA pushing for ideology over practicality. The Proteas will win a World Cup one day. But until politics is removed from the sport, we'll choke if we're woke.”

It seems Prince Kaybee was patiently bidding his time, and the Proteas’ World Test Championship triumph provided him with a great opportunity to hit back at The Kiffness’ post from 16 November 2023. Prince Kaybee responded with a post that read:

“The racist musician was wrong again. 😅 CAPTAIN BAVUMA!!!”

Netizens react after Prince Kaybee roasts The Kiffness

In the comments under Prince Kaybee’s response to The Kiffness, netizens shared mixed reactions. While some celebrated with Prince Kaybee, others argued in favour of The Kiffness’ earlier sentiments about Bavuma.

Here are some of the comments:

@SaintAndre99 argued:

“Not really. As a test batsman, he averages under 40 in 64 tests. That's not good at all for a specialist batsman.”

@kdogdayton explained:

“Bavuma is a decent player but an excellent captain, and that is his primary role; the players rally around him and show grit that has lacked in earlier years.”

@IThink34Iam asked:

“So, a player was unfit in 2023, so now he is fit, that makes the old comment wrong?”

@MishDonny joked:

“Very kind of you to call him a musician😭”

@StacksMahlasela remarked:

“Please don’t call him a musician. He is a guy who has fruity loops.”

