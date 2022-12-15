Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs is receiving love from South Africans

Many people were impressed by her actions to defy the ANC's orders and voted against the party's mandate

Dlamini-Zuma's actions are without consequence and she will have to face the music as the party purses disciplinary action

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs of South Africa (CoGTA) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is being showered with praise on social media for her bravery.

Dlamini-Zuma defied the African National Congress (ANC)'s order to vote against the Section 89 panel's Phala Phala report and save President Cyril Ramaphosa from the impeachment process.

The defiant ANC member decided not to toe the party line and voted in favour of the report, a decision she does not regret, according to SowetanLIVE.

Dlamini-Zuma has been trending on social media for being steadfast in her decision with many saying she showed ethical leadership and should be the next president.

Here's what they had to say:

@Mshikashikaa said:

"Saying yes while sitting next to Prime Minister Pravin Gordhan made me understand how powerful and fearless Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is. She is the President we desperately need, she can take us to greater heights."

@LuckyMahloane said:

"We need more leaders like Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. Leaders who are not easily intimidated or just follow the masses. She really showed what leadership is about. I admire her for voting yes to the adoption of Section 89 Phala Phala report."

@BayandaGumede said:

"A President South Africa needs. Her Excellency Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. If ANC knows what it wants, here’s a gallant woman respected worldwide. @DlaminiZuma"

While South Africans are singing Dlamini-Zuma's praises, the ANC is not letting go of her defiance. According to EWN, ANC acting Secretary-General, Paul Mashatile sent a letter to Dlamini-Zuma informing her that the disciplinary action process has begun.

The party said she undermined the ANC by not toeing the party line.

Phala Phala report vote: Gwede Mantashe says ANC MPs who defied party orders will face the NEC

Briefly News previously reported that the African National Congress Members of Parliament who decided to vote in favour of the Section 89 panel's Phala Phala report have landed themselves in hot water.

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe says the names of the defiant MPs have been handed over to the party's National Executive Committee to be dealt with.

According to SABC News, the NEC will make the final decision on what action should be taken against the MPs, who were previously warned not to go against what the party has decided.

Source: Briefly News