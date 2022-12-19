The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal said it will support President Cyril Ramaphosa’s second term

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal has offered its support to President Cyril Ramaphosa following his re-election on Monday, 19 December.

ANC KZN offers its support to President Cyril Ramaphosa's second term. Image: Marco Longari

Source: Getty Images

The branch was rooting for ANC presidency hopeful Zweli Mkhize who failed to secure a win. KZN ANC secretary Bheki Mtolo said Ramaphosa was elected democratically.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE, Mtolo said delegates supporting Mkhize put up a good fight. Mtolo said that members must accept that Ramaphosa is ANC president until 2027.

The KZN ANC secretary said the branch was not above others. He added that other branches were sending them a message to stay away from state politics.

The province had no members elected in the ANC’s top seven. According to News24, this is the second conference where the KZN branch failed to secure a leader for national leadership.

Meanwhile, an ally of Ramaphosa said there is no rule indicating that a KZN candidate must win.

Citizens react to the ANC KZN’s remarks:

Joyce Malehu said:

“They thought they own ANC viva Ramaphosa viva, and they don’t humble themselves they were misled by the Nkandla homestead.”

Bongs Cruise Mhlanga commented:

“They must form a breakaway party & make it Zuma’s PTY, where the Guptaboy will be president, Ndz deputy, Duduzane treasure, Duduzile spokesperson.”

Mashegoanej Wa-ga Ramoloto wrote:

“The previous president was the cause of all this, he was supposed to stay in Nkandla and watch from front row.”

Duppies Biko Lives posted:

“KZN must toe the line and reprimand Zuma and his Wife Nkosazana.”

Day-ve David Masutha added:

“Do they have an option? This country belongs to 9 provinces so their wish cannot decide the fate of all other citizens.”

