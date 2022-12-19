Thabo Mbeki appeared to be unimpressed upon hearing news that President Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected

In a video, the former president appeared blank-faced when ANC Elections Committee head Kgalema Motlanthe made the announcement

Many citizens reacted to Mbeki’s lack of expression, with some saying he should not be passing judgement

JOHANNESBURG - While delegates attending the African National Congress (ANC) national elective conference broke out into cheers upon hearing that Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected, Thabo Mbeki seemingly did not share the sentiments.

Thabo Mbeki was seemingly unimpressed with Cyril Ramaphosa being re-elected. Image: Leon Sadiki

Source: Getty Images

The former president appeared blank-faced when the announcement was made, leading to speculations on social media.

Ramaphosa emerged victorious against his opponent Zweli Mkhize for the ANC presidency position.

Mbeki looked unimpressed in a video of the elective conference while ANC Elections Committee head Kgalema Motlanthe made the announcement.

When asked by EWN journalists at the conference if he was happy with the results, Mbeki smiled and waved. He added that members were waiting for the rest of the results.

Citizens reacted to Mbeki’s lack of expression, with many saying the former president should not be passing judgement. Here’s what some had to say:

Mogase Mamushi said:

“Former President Mbeki is smart he does not want to cause mayhem by demonstrating where he stands.”

Maropeng Clifford commented:

“Mbeki must keep quiet he failed dismally. He doesn’t want President Ramaphosa.”

Bulelani Mabobole wrote:

“He failed dismally as president he’s the last person to judge.”

Lebo Mcquinn posted:

“He must keep quiet. He had his time and the Buffalo saw thru all of the detractors and kept quiet but thrashed them with numbers.”

Kgahliso Kgahli Ntseare added:

“Mbeki must just sit down we are in this loadshedding mess because of him and remember if it was up to him also he would have committed genocide in South Africa through his refusal of ARVs in SA.”

