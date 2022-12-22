The ANC's new Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, is confident that Cyril Ramaphosa will finish his second term

Ramaphosa's predecessors, former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma both, didn't end their second terms

The president's newly clenched second term as ANC leader might be under threat from the Phala Phala saga

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is confident that President Cyril Ramaphosa will break the patterns of ANC presidents who have not finished their terms.

Both former presidents, Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma, failed to finish their second term as head of state. In 2008 Mbeki was ousted by Jacob Zuma, who was recalled 10 years later in 2018.

Mbalula rubbished the claims of critics who speculated on the possibility of Ramaphosa being recalled before the end of his recently clenched second term, SABC News reported.

President Ramaphosa was re-elected as the governing party's leader during the ANC's 55th elective conference. The re-elected president of the ANC won the presidency with a total of 2 476 votes against former health minister Zweli Mkhize's 1897.

Speculation that Ramaphosa might be recalled before the end of his new term is not unfounded. The president has been embroiled in the Phala Phala scandal since former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges against Ramaphosa in June 2022.

Fraser accused Ramaphosa of defeating the ends of justice when the president allegedly covered up the theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala game farm, IOL reported.

A Section 89 panel that investigated Ramaphosa's conduct in the aftermath of the Phala Phala burglary found that Ramaphosa may have a case to answer and that there are grounds for his impeachment.

Though Ramaphosa survived the adoption of the Phala Phala report, which would have levelled impeachment proceedings against him, the president is not out of the woods yet, as the matter is still under investigation by several law enforcement agencies.

South Africans weigh in on Ramaphosa's chances of finishing his second term

Mzansi is sceptical that President Cyril Ramaphosa will be recalled before the end of his second term.

Below are some comments:

Joshua Mafolo claimed:

"Recalling an ANC president before the end of the term weakens the movement. That is why many of us were opposed to Mbeki's recall in spite of his many mistakes."

Siphosenkosi Msiza added:

"Whatever we think he is here to stay. Come 2024 he Will come out victorious."

Leonid Stepanov commented:

"He won't be going anywhere soon. Because, even in spite of Parapara, there is no better than him anywhere to deploy in his place."

Wonder Mawawa Mpinge stated:

"President Ramaphosa was supposed to be recalled in that year 2020."

Tebogo Abram declared:

"If they recall him. We the voters will recall the ANC. That's easy."

Lasi G V Vegas questioned:

"Lol, I am still asking what has he done to deserve a second term?"

Mondli Gungubele shuts down rumours that President Ramaphosa will fire ministers who spoke out against him

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele rubbished rumours that re-elected African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa will axe ministers who are critical of him.

Gungubele's assurances come after multiple reports speculated that he would fire his detractors like Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Cooperative and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Political analyst Thabani Khumalo said that Ramaphosa would do well to rid his administration of his adversaries if he wanted his second term at the helm of the ANC to run smoothly.

