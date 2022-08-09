Residents of Hanover Park cornered Police Minister Bheki Cele, demanding that he address the scourge of gender-based violence

The altercation happened outside the Athlone Magistrate's Court, where an 18-year-old suspect in Rashieda Brown's murder was excepted the appear

The slain crime activist and mother of six was killed in her home in late July and residents say they are fed up and want answers

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Bheki Cele was cornered by Hanover Park residents who demanded Cele address GBV following the court appearance of Rashieda Brown's alleged murderer. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - Tensions reached a breaking point yesterday when Police Minister Bheki Cele was cornered by angry Hanover Park residents outside the Athlone Magistrate's Court.

According to News24, the crowd were gathered outside the court in anticipation of the first appearance of 18-year-old Nigel Abrahams, who was arrested in connection with the murder of Mount View Walking Bus member Rashieda Brown.

With protest placards that read "Women should be protected, not harmed" and "Justice for Rashieda" in hand, the frustrated group demanded that Cele see that Brown receives justice.

A mother of six and a highly respected crime activist in her community, Brown was murdered in her home in late July. Brown, 44, sustained a gunshot to the head while inside her wendy house in Athburg Walk.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Daily Voice reported that medical personnel rushed to the scene at 8am that Sunday, but Brown had already passed and she was declared dead on the scene. It is alleged that the children were in the wendy house when it happened.

Outside the court house, Hanover Park Resident Shireen Petersen told Cele of the fate that had befallen Brown's children, that they now had to grow up without a mother.

Petersen said:

"We want justice for this murder. We want everyone who kills a woman never to get bail; they must throw the [jail] key away. They don't deserve to be outside."

Cele responded:

"We hope the accused does not get bail so that it can bring peace and closure to the family."

Cele's platitudes aren't convincing some South Africans who shared their views on social media.

Here are some comments:

@CarolSchoeman3 said:

"Good luck to them. Bheki Cele thinks he can do as he pleases."

Minister Bheki Cele vows to tackle illegal mining in Kagiso: “We must be strong enough to ensure peace”

In another story, Briefly News reported that Police Minister Bheki Cele told angry Kagiso residents that he vows to irradicate illegal mining in the area. He was speaking at an imbizo on Sunday, 7 August, when he made the remarks.

Residents called on the minister to end illegal mining and “zama zamas” in the community. Cele said police must be strong enough to ensure peace in the area. He said he understood the community’s frustrations and the police would respond.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News