It's hard to celebrate Women's Month when the rate of gender-based violence (GBV), and specifically violence against women, remains high in South Africa

Many Mzansi celebrities have openly spoken out about the importance of fighting against this scourge

Amanda Du Pont, Sithelo Shozi, and Bonang Matheba are just three celebrities who have added their voices to the fight against GBV

Gender-based violence (GBV) continues to plague South Africa, with girls and women often the main victims of this horrendous scourge.

Amanda Du Pont, Bonang Matheba, and Sithelo Shozi are just three celebs who openly speak out against violence affecting women. Image: amandadupont/Instagram, bonang_m/Instagram and _sithelo/Instagram.

It’s hard to fully celebrate Women’s Month when GBV rates continue to sky-rocket. How can we rejoice when in the first three months of 2022, 10 818 sexual assault cases were reported and nearly 900 women were killed?

Many Mzansi female celebs have decided to join the fight against GBV, with Amanda Du Pont, Sithelo Shozi, and Bonang Matheba just three ladies who have lent their voices to the fight against GBV.

Briefly News has compiled a list of just five South African celebrities who openly support the fight against gender-based harm. Many of these ladies have either witnessed or experienced abuse themselves.

1. Amanda Du Pont

The 34-year-old Mzansi actress and media personality spoke out against the vicious murder of Namhla Mtwa, who was shot and murdered in her car in April 2022, eNCA reported. Amanda urged South Africans to protect the rights of women and said that slain Namhla deserves justice, Jacaranda FM wrote. In 2021, the Skeem Saam actress also spoke out about the abuse she faced from hip-hop artist, Jub Jub.

2. Charlize Theron

Domestic violence is an issue that is very close to the Benoni-born actress’s heart, with Charlize having grown up in a household where her father abused her mother. When the Oscar winner was a teenager, she witnessed her mom shoot her father in self-defence, Kempton Express wrote. The Monster actress also founded a charity called the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, which supports the fight against GBV and advocates for HIV education and prevention in South Africa.

3. Sithelo Shozi

Briefly News previously wrote about the Forever hitmaker revealing that she was abused by Andile Mpisane. Sithelo Shozi has since joined forces with non-profit organisation, Women For Change, to make real transformation happen in the battle against GBV.

4. Zozibini Tunzi

Since being crowned Miss Universe in 2019, Zozibini Tunzi has become one of the most influential young people in South Africa. As part of her mission, the 28-year-old noted that she hoped to advocate for gender equality, SABC News reported.

The former Miss South Africa also uses her platform to voice her concerns about the abuse of women and the high rates of femicide in the country.

5. Bonang Matheba

In 2020, the South African media personality announced that she'd be launching an app called B-Safe to help fight against the scourge of GBV, City Press wrote. Bonang is also a survivor of gender-based harm herself and previously alleged that Euphonik abused her, Sowetan Live wrote.

Gender-based violence in SA: 4 Women share harrowing experiences of assaults and re-victimisation by cops

In a related story, Briefly News spoke to four women who shared their views on GBV and hopes for South Africa.

Gender-based violence gets thrown into the spotlight every single year. But it usually takes high-profile cases to cause mass outrage against this scourge. The deaths of women like Reeva Steenkamp in 2014, Karabo Mokoena in 2017, Zolile Khumalo in 2018, Uyinene Mrwetyana in 2019, Tshegofatso Pule in 2020, and Nosicelo Mtebani in 2021 were all talked about in mainstream media and had South Africans thinking about the prevalence of crimes against women.

Source: Briefly News