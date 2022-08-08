Police Minister Bheki Cele said that he vows to irradicate illegal mining in Kagiso during an imbizo in the area at the weekend

Angry Kagiso residents called on the police minister to end illegal mining and “zama zamas” in the community

Cele praised residents for working with police to apprehend the “zama zamas” and reminded them not to take the law into their own hands

KRUGERSDORP - Police Minister Bheki Cele told angry Kagiso residents that he vows to irradicate illegal mining in the area. He was speaking at an imbizo on Sunday, 7 August, when he made the remarks.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says he plans to tackle illegal mining in Kagiso. Image: Guillem Sartorio

Source: Getty Images

Residents called on the minister to end illegal mining and “zama zamas” in the community. Cele said police must be strong enough to ensure peace in the area. He said he understood the community’s frustrations and the police would respond, News24 reported.

The minister said he would “clean up” the mines. He said he wants to see illegal miners on the ground when the dust settles. Cele praised residents from Kagiso for working with police to apprehend the “zama zamas”. However, he reminded them not to take the law into their own hands.

The police minister added that special forces would be introduced to arrest illegal miners. Irate community members believe that police are failing and call on authorities to do more to put an end to gender-based violence and crime, according to EWN.

South Africans react to Police Minister Bheki Cele’s remarks during the imbizo:

@shikkai123 said:

“Uh oh, so essentially, orchestrating a Marikana 2.0, but it’s okay this time because the latest rhetoric in SA is illegal foreigner = bad.”

@AnneGerber6 commented:

“Again - like he just found out about illegal mining?”

@ArnoldMpawu posted:

“Bheki Cele is the minister of condolences.”

@DanieMunnik added:

“Bheki Cele must step down.”

Cele confident that police can deal with zama zamas, human trafficking and the illegal gold market

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Police Minister Bheki Cele has complete confidence in the police and their ability to deal with the scourge of illegal gold mining in South Africa.

Zama zamas, illegal gold miners, are a huge problem in South Africa and are linked, according to Cele, to human trafficking.

