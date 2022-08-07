Police Minister Bheki Cele has complete confidence in the police and their ability to deal with zama zamas and illegal gold miners

Cele linked the illegal gold trade to human trafficking and has instructed deputy national police commissioner Tebello Mosikili to increase the number of officers deployed

Illegal gold mining cost the country an estimated R14 billion a year and has been under the spotlight following the violent attacks in Krugersdorp

KRUGERSDORP - Police Minister Bheki Cele has complete confidence in the police and their ability to deal with the scourge of illegal gold mining in South Africa.

Zama zamas, illegal gold miners, are a huge problem in South Africa and are linked, according to Cele, to human trafficking.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is confident in his department's ability to deal with illegal gold mining. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

Cele wanted to know where the zama zamas were taking the gold and asked who benefits from their illegal activities.

The police minister has instructed deputy national police commissioner Tebello Mosikili to increase the number of boots on the ground according to News24.

eNCA reported that Zama Zamas cost South Africa an estimated R14 billion a year according to Tracy-Lynn Field from Wits University.

Zama zamas have been thrust into the spotlight following the violent attack on the set of a music video that was being filmed in Krugersdorp.

Cele reassured people that the extra police officers on the ground will help with the crime in the area. He was addressing an imbizo in West Village in Krugersdorp on Saturday.

Source: Briefly News