One person died during the shut down of Mogale City as residents in Kagiso protest against illegal miners in the area

Community members believe that the crime and violence have gone on for too long and that police have failed to intervene

The residents blockaded the area with rocks and burning tyres and also burnt down shacks that belonged to the illegal miners

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

KRUGERSDORP - One person died during the shut down of Mogale City as residents in Kagiso clamp down on illegal miners in the area following the recent gang rape of eight women. Angry residents believe that the "zama zamas" are the cause of the high crime levels and plan to stop it.

Residents in Mogale City are protesting against illegal miners in the area. Image: Guillem Sartorio

Source: Getty Images

Community members believe that the crime and violence in the area have gone on for too long and that police have failed to intervene. During an interview with eNCA, angry residents say they want Police Minister Bheki Cele to step down.

“How did those zama zamas get to South Africa without papers? How did they get here? So you can see the borders and everything in South Africa is failing,” he wrote.

The area has been blockaded with rocks and burning tyres. The protesters also burnt down shacks in the area. Police spokesperson Noxolo Kweza said the situation in the area is calm, but police remain on high alert.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South Africans react to the violent protest in the area:

@SelbieRhodes said:

“The situation is tense there in #Kagiso Let’s wait and see. The residents are not listening to anyone you can see. One person has been killed.”

@George71150469 commented:

“Enough is enough.”

@TKwazi posted:

“Police are useless in Kagiso.”

@niphom_ wrote:

“South Africans are tired guys … ah no. We are tired.”

@leandi_erasmus stated:

“It only makes sense that those mines are closed. Why is it left open anyway? It’s a hazardous area.”

@Siiyyabongaa added:

“So everyone knew about #kagiso shutdown except law enforcement? There is no visible law enforcement on the ground & one person has lost their life.”

Mogale City residents shut down community over illegal mining and violence against women in Krugersdorp

In a related matter, Briefly News Mogale City residents are shutting down the community in response to the brutal gang rape of eight women, allegedly by illegal miners last week.

The irate community believes the “zama-zamas” are taking over and they are frustrated.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News