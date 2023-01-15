Tbo Touch is among many business owners who are being affected by the ongoing Stage 6 loadshedding

Taking to his Twitter page, the radio and television personality said the blackouts were taking a toll on his business

Social media users also shared similar experiences with many saying they have already closed down due to the blackouts

Loadshedding is putting a toll on the country's economy, especially small businesses. Many people have been forced to either scale down or shut down completely due to the ongoing blackouts.

Tbo Touch has revealed that he might be forced to shut his business due to Stage 6 loadshedding. Image: @tbotouch.

One of the many people whose businesses are being affected by the blackouts is media personality Tbo Touch.

Tbo Touch says his business is struggling

According to TimesLIVE, Metro FM DJ Tbo Touch headed to his Twitter page to share that he was struggling to keep the doors of his small business open. The star said loadshedding was taking a toll on his SMME and may be forced to shut down soon. He wrote:

"I don't see my company functioning under stage 6 it's a serious struggle for SMMEs. I can't keep up at all! What must happen now? We are headed for even more job losses. Sad reality and I'm the last person to lose hope but I can't see us surviving this 1."

Tbo Touch's followers weigh in on the impact of loadshedding on SMMEs

@Ladydu_sa said:

"They said it’s stage 8 now I don’t even know what that means."

@Tahepo16 wrote:

"The best move the government can make is to help small businesses by donating inverters that are already covered for insurance under the fire, office contents or portable possessions section."

@KgaogeloKekan15 commented:

"Just when I thought my business survived covid, then the real pandemic began! been operating at a loss for over 4 months now..can't keep this up much longer!"

