President Cyril Ramaphosa now has the legal upper hand over former president Jacob Zuma

The Johannesburg High Court granted Ramaphosa a court order to interdict Zuma's private prosecution matter against him

Many South Africans are not surprised by the outcome of the case as some believe that Zuma never had a case, to begin with

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has emerged victorious in his legal battle with former president Jacob Zuma.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been granted a court interdict to halt Jacob Zuma's private prosecution case against him. Images: Gulshan Khan & Macro Longari

Ramaphosa's bid to interdict Jacob Zuma's private prosecution case against him was granted by the Johannesburg High Court on Monday, 16 January.

Zuma criminally charged Ramaphosa in his private prosecution case alongside Advocate Billy Downer and News24 Journalist Karyn Maughan.

The former president accused the head of state of being an accessory to a crime of leaking his medical information to the media and defeating the ends of justice.

Court blocks Jacob Zuma from privately prosecuting Ramaphosa for now

According to News24, Deputy Judge President Roland Sutherland stated that Zuma was interdicted from taking any steps against Ramaphosa in terms of the nolle prosequi certificates.

Zuma has also been interdicted from pursuing a private prosecution case against Ramaphosa until Part B, which relates to Ramaphosa's claim that a private prosecution matter surmounts "abuse".

Msholozi had previously argued that he had the right to privately prosecute Ramaphosa because he was granted a nolle prosequi certificate by the National Prosecuting Authority to criminally charge the president.

The NPA denied that Zuma was granted a certificate to charge the president and stated that the certificate was only in relation to the names mentioned in the docket handed over by Zuma's team, reports EWN.

Ramaphosa was expected to appear in court on 19 January to defend himself against Zuma's allegations.

South Africans weigh in on Cyril Ramaphosa's court victory

South Africans quickly took to social media to react to Zuma's loss. Many people expected Msholozi to lose another court case, while others felt that the case might have been rigged.

Here's what people had to say:

Legal analyst says Cyril Ramaphosa still has to face Jacob Zuma in court over private prosecution case

Briefly News previously reported that as President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to face former president Jacob Zuma in court, a legal expert warned that there’s no backing down from the case.

Zuma launched a private prosecution against Ramaphosa for his alleged failure to properly deal with the allegations against state advocate Billy Downer. The pair are expected to meet in court next week.

Legal expert Dr Llewelyn Curlewis told EWN that he believes Ramaphosa will have to face the music in the near future. He said the sooner the president clears his name the better for the country’s political situation.

