President Cyril Ramaphosa has rubbished Jacob Zuma's public prosecution summons

The president claims the summons is flawed and violates Section 7 and 9 of the Criminal Procedure Act

South Africans are over the Zuma-Ramaphosa drama and just want politicians to focus on running the country

JOHANNESBURG - The ongoing legal tit-for-tat between President Cyril Ramaphosa and former President Jacob Zuma is getting on the nerves of South Africans.

President Cyril Ramaphosa claims Jacob Zuma's private prosecution summons is flawed. Image: SIMON MAINA & Alet Pretorius

Source: Getty Images

The latest development in the drama has seen President Ramaphosa poking holes in the former president's private prosecution summons, arguing that it is flawed.

Ramaphosa argued the merit of Zuma's summons in his heads of argument which the president filled ahead of an urgent interdict application on Thursday, 12 January.

The president has argued that Zuma was in contravention of Sections 7 and 9 of the Criminal Procedure Act. In terms of Section 7 Ramaphosa claims that the former president's nolle prosequi certificate does not apply to Ramaphosa, making it invalid.

Regarding the Section 9 contravention, the president argues that Zuma failed to present a certain amount of money as security before the summons was issued, EWN reported.

Zuma is trying to have President Ramaphosa publicly prosecuted for being an accessory after the fact in the leaking of conditional medical records by state advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan, TimesLIVE reported.

Tomorrow, Thursday 12 January, The Johannesburg High Court will hear an urgent interdict from President Ramaphosa and will decide if the president will sit out the 19 January private prosecution or not.

South Africans are fed up with President Ramaphosa and Zuma's legal drama

Citizens have complained that the two men are occupying their time using SA as a playground while the country burns.

Below are some comments:

Raymond Bojanic complained:

"While they are fighting, SA is burning."

Phogole'a Ngwato Soana added:

"The playground of the ANC is the Republic of South Africa."

Janine Huber suggested:

"How about sorting out the energy crisis! Why nothing being said on how to get us out of this ridiculous situation."

Tasko Magadla added:

"They are busy fighting about nonsense while we have electricity crises. It's clear they only care about their family's, these bluty madala's."

Henry Carelse demanded:

"Put them in the same cell."

Kaizer Matanzima commented:

"The domkops are out in force again."

Mxolisi Mxo claimed:

"Zuma is playing with time for his corruption case to stall."

Zuma’s spokesperson accuses Judiciary of giving Ramaphosa special treatment amid private prosecution drama

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Mzwanele Manyi, the Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson, has accused the South African justice system of giving President Cyril Ramaphosa preferential treatment in the legal back-and-forth over former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution.

Manyi claims the court is out to get the former president, adding that there seems to be an unspoken rule that Zuma must never win anything in the South African judicial system.

The Johannesburg High Court is set to hear Ramaphosa’s interdict against Zuma’s private prosecution against the president. However, Manyi claims that the interdict is flawed and irregular because it does not comply with regulations, TimesLIVE reported.

