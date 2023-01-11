Former president Jacob Zuma's spokesperson claims that President Cyril Ramaphosa receives special treatment from the South African justice system

This comes as the court is set to hear Ramaphosa's interdict against Zuma's private prosecution of the president

The interdict aims to excuse President Ramaphosa from attending the private prosecution on 19 January

JOHANNESBURG - Mzwanele Manyi, the Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson, has accused the South African justice system of giving President Cyril Ramaphosa preferential treatment in the legal back and forth over former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson has accused the justice system of giving President Cyril Ramaphosa special treatment. Image: Michele Spatari & Leon Neal

Source: Getty Images

Manyi claims the court is out to get the former president, adding that there seems to be an unspoken rule that Zuma must never win anything in the South African judicial system.

The Johannesburg High Court is set to hear Ramaphosa’s interdict against Zuma’s private prosecution against the president. However, Manyi claims that the interdict is flawed and irregular because it does not comply with regulations, TimesLIVE reported.

President Ramaphosa is petitioning the court to excuse him from appearing in the private prosecution brought against him by Zuma, arguing that the case is unconstitutional and unlawful. The head of state has accused Zuma of intentionally misconstruing his challenge of private prosecution.

Zuma claims President Ramaphosa was an accessory after the fact when his medical documents were leaked

On the eve of the African National Congresses' national elective conference in December 2022, Zuma initiated a private prosecution of Ramaphosa.

The former president claims that President Cyril Ramaphosa acted as an accessory after the fact when Advocate Billy Downer, allegedly, leaked his medical documents to specialist journalist, Karyn Maughan.

According to EWN, Zuma insists that the private prosecution is not a bid to have Ramaphosa unseated, but is only aimed at ensuring the president is convicted and punished for the alleged crime.

South Africans react to the legal drama between Ramaphosa and Zuma

"RAMAPHOSA has never lost in any case or election against ZUMA. Even the proxies of ZUMA never win against RAMAPHOSA."

@Ntombie_M502 complained:

"Chief Albert Luthuli, Dr John Dube et al. must be turning in their graves."

@besides4me asked:

"The master of how-to-stave-off legal proceedings knows how to play the legal game?"

@Actnow30889450 demanded:

"Cyril must clear himself before the court of law."

Source: Briefly News