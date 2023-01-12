The 20-year-old law student who was brutally murdered on his first day as a Bolt driver may finally receive justice

This comes after the Garsfontein police successfully apprehended one of the men believed to be involved in killing Tsireledzo Wanga Mphaphuli

The alleged killer appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court where he was charged with murder

PRETORIA - A tip-off to the Garsfontein police led to the arrest of the alleged killer of the law student who was murdered on his first day as a Bolt driver.

Tsireledzo Wanga Mphaphuli was robbed and stabbed by passengers who requested a ride from Garsfontein to Eersterust in December 2022.

The 20-year-old student managed to drive away from the scene of the stabbing and got as far as George Hood Street in Eersterust where community members called the police.

Mphaphuli succumbed to his injuries when he arrived at the hospital, but not before he told the police what happened during the harrowing ordeal, IOL reported.

The information in the tip-off claimed that the alleged killer was in Nantes, Eersterust. Police spokesperson Sergeant Sam Shibambo said that officers rushed to the address and raided the suspect's room where they found Mphaphuli's belongings.

Mphaphuli's alleged killer was arrested and appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 11 January where he was charged with murder.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Mphaphuli's aunt, Lucky Mulaudzi said the family hoped that the accused would get a harsh sentence if found guilty of her nephew's murder.

Shibambo said the accused is cooperating with authorities and the police are closing the net on his accomplices.

South African react to the arrest of Mphaphuli's alleged murderer

@oka_mnyamana claimed:

"Just now we'll be told that "insufficient evidence"

@Mk1Brandon commented:

"I hope this young man gets justice."

@clinty10111 celebrated:

"Good news. These bloody criminals must go to jail for life."

@AthiB mourned:

"South Africa, what happened to you my beautiful country."

@msi_ncilashe complained:

"Being a Bolt driver is one of the scariest jobs to have."

