A father is mourning his five-year-old twins after a reckless BMW driver lost control of the car, killing the young girls

Alfred Taruvinga says he feels robbed of the chance of watching his young daughters grow up

Police are on the hunt for the driver of the BMW who fled the scene after crashing into nine pedestrians

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

TSHWANE - A grieving father is struggling to come to terms with the sudden and tragic death of his five-year-old twin daughters.

A grieving father says he has been robbed of the chance to watch his twin girls grow up. Image: Emer-G-Med (Pty) Ltd/Facebook & Stock photo/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

Alfred Taruvinga's life came crashing down on Saturday, 7 January, when an out-of-control BMW driver struck and killed his twin girls. Now Taruvinga is mourning the fact that he will never get the chance to have his babies grow up.

Describing the day of the tragic accident, the grieving father said the family had just returned home from doing back-to-school shopping for the girls who were about to start Grade R.

After unpacking the day's haul, the five-year-olds asked their mother to go with them to buy chicken feet at a stall not far from their home.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

While at the errand, a man was spinning a BMW at a roundabout, not far from the stall, when he lost control and crashed, striking nine pedestrians.

According to Drum, Tarunvinga's wife was among those injured and is currently fighting to recover in the hospital.

The devastated father and husband is now at a crossroads. Tarunvinga must decide whether to bury his daughters while their mother is fighting for her life or wait for her to recover so she can say goodbye to her children.

The father says that his wife has a right to be at the funeral because she loved their daughters with everything she had, but he cannot afford to keep the girls at the mortuary until their mother gets better.

Tarunvinga told the publication:

“The decision I must make is not fair for me... I know my wife will be broken if I carry on with the funeral."

BMW driver on the run after causing the fatal accident

Police are on the hunt for the man allegedly responsible for the fatal crash. Clayton Chikandiwa fled the scene of the accident after he collided with nine pedestrians, leaving his two friends in the vehicle.

According to SowetanLIVE, Chikandiwa stole his brother's BMW from a car wash just moments before the accident happened.

South Africans react to the tragic death of the five-year-old twins

South Africans flooded social media with messages of condolences to the grieving father

Sumaya Job said:

"Sad indeed. Condolences to the family May God comfort and give you strength during this time."

Banda Mbayani Thandiwe wished:

"So sad, may their souls rest in eternal peace."

Sammy Reed mourned:

"I can't even begin to imagine the pain."

Vhutshilo Patience Meregi commented:

"This is heartbreaking."

Jon Jon Leballo added:

"These are very, very bad times. Very, very painful."

Kate Monyamane posted:

"Yooooh, this is sad, bathong."

Policeman died in crash returning from investigating accident scene, SA reacts: “Tragedy on top of tragedy”

In another story, Briefly News reported that a police officer in Limpopo died in a motorbike crash coming back from investigating a fatal vehicle crash involving eight people.

The 37-year-old constable dropped off his official car at the Lebowakgomo police station where he worked and took his personal motorbike to go home.

Vongani Baloyi died on his way home to Westenberg after he got involved in a crash with a bakkie. The police were alerted to the scene and found him stuck under the bigger vehicle that dragged him for some distance, reported TimeLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News