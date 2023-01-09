The elderly man mauled to death by his dogs has been identified as Zambian national football star, Philemon Mulala

NORTH WEST - The 60-year-old man mauled to death by his three dogs in the North West on Saturday, 7 January, has been identified.

Former Zambian football player, Philemon Mulala, was mauled to death by his three dogs. Image: @semafonkem & Getty image

Source: UGC

Former Zambian national football star Philemon Mulala was killed in the afternoon at his home, while his area experienced loadshedding.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) mourned the loss of the soccer giant. FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala told SowetanLIVE that the football fraternity had lost a soldier.

Kashala said the association would remember the memories Mulala gave them on the pitch.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said an inquest docket is being investigated following the death. Mulala, who also played soccer for South African teams, was found motionless by his wife after hearing their dogs barking.

Tselanyane said police and Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) certified Mulala dead at the scene, according to News24.

Mzansi mourns Philemon Mulala

Vanessa Spies said:

“Power dog breeds should only be kept by experienced owners and in NO circumstance should there be any cross-breeding.”

Isla Maree wrote:

“Condolences to his family. What a horrific death.”

Matshidiso Honey-Bee Kgokong commented:

“This is sad, no one deserves to die like this - being mauled by dogs. Condolences to his family.”

Shebo David posted:

“May his soul rest in peace.”

Felicia Solomons added:

“This is what happens when you cross-breed pit bulls. I don't understand how people don't realise the danger of cross breeding.”

Source: Briefly News