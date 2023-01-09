The family of retired African National Congress ward councillor Abel Pontsho Seshauke is reeling in shock

GAUTENG - The family of the retired ward councillor, who was shot 11 times while in his vehicle in Vaal Triangle, are seeking answers following his killing.

Former ANC ward councillor Abel Seshauke was shot and killed, leaving his family reeling.

Abel Pontsho Seshauke, 58, was shot and killed by unknown men after closing his shop. He retired from politics in 2021 after serving as an Emfuleni ward councillor since 2011.

Speaking to News24, the victim’s daughter, Mopoitse Ditlhakanyana, said the family was trying to find answers to the killing since he was no longer affiliated with politics. She said that her mother was most affected by Seshauke’s death.

The family is demanding justice for the brutal murder. Ditlhakanyana added that her father played a major role in the community and thanked those who offered support to them.

The motive for the killing is unclear and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo told the Daily Sun that a manhunt has been launched to find the suspects.

Seshauke is survived by his wife, daughter and grandchild.

