Central Karoo Mayor Gayton McKenzie has called President Cyril Ramaphosa out for prolonged loadshedding

McKenzie demanded that Ramaphosa fill the nation in on how he plans to end the energy crisis after 16 years of empty promises

The PA leader previously claimed that he had a plan to bring an end to loadshedding in five years

CENTRAL KAROO - The leader of the Patriotic Alliance and Central Karoo Mayor Gayton McKenzie has had enough of President Cyril Ramaphosa's empty promises.

Gayton McKenzie demanded that Ramaphosa share the government's plan on how loadshedding would be ended. Image: Gayton McKenzie/Facebook & Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The PA leader took to Twitter to single Ramaphosa out for leading the South Africans on for 16 years regarding bringing an end to loadshedding.

McKenzie also demanded that the president reveal how he plans on ending the energy crisis in the tweet.

According to TimesLIVE, the Central Karoo mayor also had a dire prediction for the future of the African National Congress (ANC). McKenzie claimed that the ANC government would not survive another 12 months of blackouts.

Last year McKenzie claimed that he had a solution to South Africa's energy woes and said if ailing power utility Eskom allowed him to assist, he could create 11,000MV of electricity in five months.

The Central Karoo mayor said his municipality, which has sun during the day and wind at night, was the best place to generate renewable energy.

McKenzie called for the government to be decisive and show some political will, claiming he could lead the effort and have the crisis sorted in 5 months.

South Africans react to Gayton McKenzie calling out President Cyril Ramaphosa

South Africans are doubtful that the government has a plan to end loadshedding.

Here's what people are saying:

@Leigh2DD asked:

"How is the Karoo solar project progressing?"

@alwaysaredd agreed:

"We have had enough of the speeches and appointments. They have no idea what they are doing."

@mzekebhaka10 suggested:

"Maybe Elon Musk can assist in this crisis because they are failing us."

@Mercs_007 claimed:

"Honestly, I think there is no plan. It's all a gimmick."

Source: Briefly News