Mpho Phalatse has been dealt a devastating blow after councillors in the City of Johannesburg voted her out of the mayoral position

The former Johannesburg Mayor said she felt sad for the metro's residents who were in good hands with the DA-led coalition

Phalatse was set to face three different motions but was voted out after the first debate with a 140-councillor majority

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) leader in Johannesburg has once again been ousted from the mayoral position through a vote of no confidence fielded by the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

Mpho Phalatse has been voted out a Mayor of Johannesburg in a motion of no confidence. Image: Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

This is the second time Phalatse have been removed from the position. In response to the devastating blow. Phalatse posted a video on Twitter where she said she felt sad for the residents of the City of Johannesburg who, she claimed, were in good hands before the vote.

Looking toward the silver lining, Phalatse added that she was relieved that the vote of no confidence was done legally and that she can walk out of the office knowing she was voted out the right way.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

ATM brought the motion of no confidence against Phalatse because the party alleged that the former mayor was nowhere in sight when her resident needed her, TimesLIVE reported.

Phalatse was set to face three different motions of no confidence but was voted out after the first debate with a 140-councillor majority.

South Africans react to Mpho Phalatse being ousted as mayor

Citizens were disheartened that Phalatse was voted out again. Below are some comments:

@Khangale31 said:

"Bye-bye, my favourite mayor. I'm in pain. DA never supported you."

@nahtarabp claimed:

"The ANC does not like strong, independent women in charge of 'their cities'."

@DaveLamula commented:

"Never lose hope, keep on fighting you will return stronger."

@okaMashaba added:

"Someone needs to win Jhb with an outright majority. This is not on."

@Nyathi_nsindane state:

"No Mayor will last a year in Joburg."

Mayor of Johannesburg Mpho Phalatse married ActionSA BAE in small wedding, Mzansi floored

In another story, Briefly News reported that online users were surprised to see two members of opposing political parties walking down the aisle. Mpho Phalatse from DA and Action SA's Brutus Malada had people in awe of their gorgeous wedding.

The pictures shared on Twitter attracted the most attention as people commented their thoughts on the union. Mpho and Brutus' marriage was under a lot of scrutiny.

A Twitter user, @Rabelani_Dagada congratulated Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse and Brutus Malada on getting married. The tweep posted pictures of their wedding day, and online users could not get enough.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News