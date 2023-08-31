A lady asked a designer to make her a dress based on one she saw on a picture

When the dress came back, it looked nothing like what she ordered

Netizens grilled her so much that she confessed that she threw it away because she hated it

A woman shared how her designer botched her dress. Image: @_te.boo.phaahla

Source: TikTok

A woman from Limpopo was disappointed when a designer did not make the dress she wanted.

Instead, she got a shadow of what she ordered and cried that the designer did her dirty!

Woman disappointed by dress in TikTok video

@_te.boo.phaahla posted her disaster of a dress on TikTok, where over 260K people viewed it. In the video, the woman shows a screenshot of the dress she wanted. The following picture shows that the dress she got was worlds apart from the design she wanted. The woman's caption accurately captured her feelings, especially considering she had to take pictures in that dress.

Watch the video here:

Netizens troll the dress, and owner

Netizens properly roasted the picture, the designer and the TikTokker for her dress.

Tshegofatso said:

“Maybe if you hold it like the lady in the picture.”

Tshegokabinde had a good laugh.

“Designer vs dressmaker. We always tell you guys, but you say we’re too expensive.”

Khensane Manthosi exclaimed:

“I don’t know how much you paid, but I think that’s where the red flag was.”

Doreen_T wrote:

“Even the beads are social distancing.”

Tshirelo Motswiane suggested:

“Try taking a picture when there’s wind.”

She replied:

“I threw it away. I can’t wear that thing.”

Blaq diamond had an idea.

“Wear the dress at night and always be in a hurry in and out. Run if you have to.”

Gabby had a similar suggestion.

“If you move fast enough, people won’t notice.”

Kaylerdelga shared her experience.

“You should see what I ordered vs. what I got for my wedding day. You’d faint, I tell you.”

Kitty Meow Meow took shots.

“My granny was searching for her purple duvet, gante your designer used it to make a dress.”

Daphne Rufaro Rukanzakana wrote:

“Walk fast. We won’t notice.”

