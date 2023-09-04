A woman ran back to her ex-boyfriend and left the relationship in an ambulance

She shared a humorous TikTok video of how her decision to take her former boyfriend back backfired

Netizens were full of wise counsel, warning her against doing something like that again

A woman hilariously said taking her ex back sent her to hospital.

Source: TikTok

Mjolo is a pandemic for South Africans, and many are casualties of its cruel hand. A beautiful Johannesburg woman was one of its unfortunate victims, and she shared a video of how hard the relentless 'pandemic' hit her.

Woman's attempt at love-back lands her in hospital

The attractive hun shared a hilarious TikTok video on her account, @masekothembi, where over 100K netizens viewed it. The video has a very painfully funny caption:

“Ke sharp ka bashemane (I’m good with boys).”

In the video, her POV was her decision to give one of her exes a second chance.

The next half of the video shows her lying in an ambulance, implying that her love-back backfired. Watch the video here:

Netizens give her fair warning

Over 300 commenters shared her pain, warned her about doing it next time or demanded more information.

Angie1_Mo exclaimed:

“I’m not laughing! I expected to see flowers and you boarding a flight for a weekend away. I was not ready.”

Thobeka Xolo warned her.

“Always remember: uzokuphinda.”

Olwethuthando_M was mazed.

“At first glance, I legit thought you were on a flight or something.”

Monnie M laughed.

“And here I thought mine was bad.”

Siyabonga Mthethwa remarked:

“The lesson hits harder the second time...”

Jeannie remarked:

“There’s nothing new except someone new.”

Karabo found a valuable lesson.

“99 reasons to stay away from 'I miss you' texts.”

Mimi also threw in her view.

“We don’t repeat lessons, please. You’re better than this, my girl.”

The Djinn exclaimed:

“Never give an ex a chance.”

Nomsa Jama demanded:

“No, what happened? We need a storytime, please.”

Cindy pleaded:

“Please give us the full story and the guy’s picture so we can avoid him.”

Mookar wrote:

“Rule number one: don’t go back to your exes. It’s deadly.”

Phathutshedzo thought better than to date.

“This trend has solidified my decision not to date.”

