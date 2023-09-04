A young dame took the nation by surprise when she showed how she prepared rice in a way that raised eyebrows

The hun revealed that not only does she use her hands, but she also eats the rice from the pot while rinsing it

Netizens were divided, with some saying that they do the same and others vowing never to eat at people’s houses

A young Zulu woman stunned netizens when she ate the rice she was rinsing with her bare hands.

Source: TikTok

A young Zulu woman stunned netizens when she ate the rice she was rinsing with her bare hands. Her video got mixed reactions, with some coming out to say they do the same and others questioning the woman’s understanding of hygiene.

Woman eats rice in TikTok video

@sevenfuego7 posted the video on TikTok, where it caught the attention of over 100K people. In the video, she is washing rice that has been cooked, preparing it for the final stage of cooking. While washing the rice with her hand, she proceeds to grab a handful and put it in her mouth. Watch the video here:

Video has netizens feeling queasy

Netizens had mixed feelings about the woman eating from the pot with her hand. Some confess to doing the same thing but others do not appreciate how unhygienically she acted.

Mila commented:

“Sometimes I understand why my mom told me not to eat in other people’s houses, because yoh.”

PalesaSiphesihleMlam was disgusted.

“Sies, I’m never eating in people’s houses.”

EyeUnder confessed.

“I eat the powder mealie meal like this...”

Sthembileclementi was glad to find comrades-in-arms.

“I thought I was the only one who does that.”

Nkuly_Leko was taken aback.

“I don’t even use my hand to start with.”

Gobbledygook777 remarked:

“By the time you’re done cooking, there’s gonna be none left.”

Nomusa@69 exclaimed:

“Listen here, I’ve finally found my time.”

