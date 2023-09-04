A man’s little child had an amusing and curious reaction after her parent presented magwinya to her for the first time

The little princess looked quizzically at the food and fired questions at her father, who dutifully responded

Netizens reacted with glee and excitement, loving everything about the video

A young princess had questions before trying magwinya for the first time. Image: @thobanishongwe4

Source: TikTok

A Zulu man’s daughter’s reaction to eating magwinya has South Africans feeling fuzzy.

The bundle of joy’s curiosity, adorable questions and reaction to the delicacy had South Africans joyously laughing at her cute accent.

A little girl tries magwinya for the first time

@thobanishongwe4 posted the video on TikTok, and it went viral, bringing joy to many TikTokkers. In the video, the little angel sits with a packet of magwinya in front of her. She asks her dad in the cutest voice ever: “What’s that?”. The father responds that it’s magwinya. She seems to be confused and asks again what they are.

When Daddy repeats the same answer, she goes on a mission to try and pronounce the word “magwinya.” She tries a few times and fails. The magwinya look neat and tasty, so she reaches out to grab one. She immediately withdraws her hand, evidently unconvinced that she should eat them!

Watch the video here:

South Africans react to magwinya-eating baby

Netizens gushed over how beautiful she was and how cute her accent, and her childlike curiosity were. They also lightly roasted the dad.

z@noxolo, who is her mother, commented:

“To think that she loves them now.”

Nhlaks laughed.

“She’s definitely saying low-key, ‘Dad you can do better than this’.”

Katzo remarked:

“I’m here for the accent and curiosity.”

Rolie suggested:

“Tell her it’s traditional doughnuts.”

Ms Lee remarked:

“Gonna start calling it a gwi.”

Nthabee joked:

“Woolies kids.”

Nancy Masango opin ed:

“My child is gonna be like this.”

Portia SBWLed:

“If she doesn’t want them, can I have them please?”

Thrrms_Nelo added:

“The accent is on fire.”

Boitumelo shared her experience.

“Mine says, ‘Your doughnuts are not nice, Mommy’.”

Mimi YaBAmongo wrote:

“African toddlers that speak English. I love the way they react to something that they’ve never seen.”

Miss Cc exclaimed:

“I love the accent.”

BB Bryan also made a suggestion.

“Just say it’s an African doughnut.”

