This man just wanted to eat his chicken in peace, using his hands, and now he has gone viral on social media

TikTok user @deedog05 shared a video showing how the man tried to use a knife and fork but gave up and went in with his hands

Fellow South African citizens back the guy saying that they would have done the exact same thing

While you might think that eating with a knife and fork is a basic skill every child learns, this man clearly didn't get the memo. A video of him sitting at Spur using his hands to eat after struggling to use a knife and fork has gone viral, leaving South African admitting they do the same.

Someone shared a video showing how the man tried to use a knife and fork but gave up and went in with his hands. Image: TikTok user @deedog05

Source: TikTok

In some cultures eating with your hands is more normal than using a knife and fork, so this guy wasn't totally off course.

South African man struggles to use knife and fork, ends up eating chicken with his hands at Spur

TikTok user @deedog05 Of a young South African man sitting at Spur with a plate of chicken in front of him, trying to be civilised by using a knife and fork, but our guy gave up quickly.

After struggling to use the knife and fork, he picked up the chicken and tucked in because ain't nobody got time for that.

Take a look; the man was hungry, shame:

Fellow citizens have mixed reactions to the man's inability to use a knife and fork

Some people were worried that the grown man did not know how to use a knife and fork, for other people wondered who the savages were that uses a knife and fork to eat chicken.

Read some of the mixed reactions below:

‍♀️‍♀️ is all for using hands:

“Mina, I am worried they're people who eat chicken using a fork and knife”

Bophaa402 is with him:

“Definitely me”

Alicia Harris has a theory:

“It takes too long to cut up food, then it gets cold. You are my kind of friend.”

Thandeka Dzanibe couldn't deal:

“ I'm finished”

Tendiegarise1339 laughed:

“Nah, you tried, bro ”

