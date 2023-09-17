A woman spent lots of money to try a pricy cereal by KitKat, a popular chocolate brand in South African stores

While shopping, the TikTokker noticed that KiKat makes breakfast food that they sell at an exorbitant price

The lady from Johannesburg bought the cereal to try it for her TikTok audience, and people wanted to see if it would be worth it

A woman decided to put the KitKat cereal to the test. The lady was in a Johannesburg supermarket when she noticed the outrageously priced product.

A TikTok video shows a woman tasting the expensive KitKat cereal, and many were eager to know her verdict. Image: @jessie_zinn



Her first video got thousands of views after people could not believe a cereal could cost more than R100. Many people commented after seeing her boss on the KitKat breakfast food.

Woman tries expensive Kitkat cereal

@jessie_zinn posted that she could not believe how much that was selling their cereal for. In the video, she showed that it cost more than 200.

Watch the video below to see her try it:

Online users invested in woman's first impression of KitKat cereal

The woman in the video concluded that she enjoys Cocoa Puffs more than the KitKat cereal. Read what people had to say about the video.

Shireen said:

"That's going to sell for less as time goes on. It's going on sale."

Ruan Smit agreed:

"I'll wait until it's on a R40 for one or R70 for two at Checkers."

non guessed:

"It tastes like regret."

Tammy Lazarus commented:

"It tastes like money."

badandboujeeee0 joked:

"I will not financially recover from watching this video."

People love to see exorbitantly priced items

The same creator went viral after showing people a shop more expensive than Woolies. Enter video, she showed how the stores are the ready-made products and other basics at high prices.

