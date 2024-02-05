This young woman from Limpopo has dropped jaws all over South Africa with her outstanding matric results

Nthabiseng Lefophane got 100% for mathematics and science and has been celebrated for her results

With jaws gaping, people took to the comment section to congratulate the young woman on her achievement

Nthabiseng Lefophane, a matriculant from Bokamoso Senior Secondary School in Limpopo, achieved a set of matric results that some cannot even comprehend.

Nthabiseng Lefophane got 100% for mathematics and science, and Mzansi people are proud. Image: @giftbozekana1

Source: TikTok

It is not easy to get distinctions in matric, let alone 100% for more than one subject. This young woman did it and is being celebrated for her achievements.

Limpopo matric beams with pride

TikTok user @giftbozekana1 shared a snippet of an interview where Nthabiseng shared that she got 100% for Mathematics and science and 99% for Life Science, Life Orientation and Geography.

The young woman feels blessed to be studying at WITS this year. She shared that she learnt a lot from others and that being able to work in teams is a vital tool.

Even the man interviewing the matriculant was shocked. Take a look:

Mzansi people clap with jaws gaping

Even though most people were blown away by the results, they couldn't help but beam with pride on her behalf. Many prayed that she does great things with her brains.

Read some of the comments:

Tloufortune clapped:

“Our one and only Nthabiseng Lefophane representing Limpopo ❤️”

orire Gloria clapped:

“Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️to her, shem.”

❤️ hyped:

“dedication + hard work + putting God first = good marks ”

Demanandodzo said:

“God bless her in her future endeavours.”

