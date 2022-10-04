Siv Ngesi is a trending topic after a video of him in a boxing match knocking out a guy while doing a split was posted on the timeline

South African netizens are rushing to social media to share funny reactions under the trending post

Some netizens are even suggesting that Siv should face off Cassper Nyovest in the next Celeb City Boxing match

Siv Ngesi is trending on Twitter after a video showing him knocking out a guy while doing splits went viral. Image: @sivngesi

Source: Instagram

Siv Ngesi has brought the timeline to a halt after a video of him knocking out his opponent and doing splits after every punch went viral.

A tweep shared the video, which has since received over 4000 likes and 200 comments.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, here is a short summary of what Siv Ngesi is capable of . No one and I mean NO ONE would dare try him."

On Twitter, @loveric3000 shared the following funny video:

Netizens react to Siv Ngesi's deadly punches

Given Siv's skill, Mzansi fans want him to face Cassper Nyovest in the next Celeb City Boxing match. while others thought the video was hilarious and humiliating to the other guy.

@thatomokoena44 said:

"I don't mind you knocking TF out. But why you gotta do splits while I'm seeing stars? At least wait till I get up ke thinthe dust."

@NomfusiLengs shared:

"He’s so disrespectful! "

@LebatiCele wrote:

"No Cassper must fight Andile Mpisane. They have a lot of reasons to fight for"

@Sindisi27102872 posted:

"Sivuyile will knock you out. Look at those acrobatics after knocking that xpresso guy cold "

@XthZani replied:

"As a man, I don't think there's anyone who will risk isidima sabo for this match. imagine getting beat up and Siv ends your KO with a twerk on your face. You could never recover."

@K_Matsaung commented:

"Nah I will be pissed if I got knocked out and you are out there doing splits."

@Thokozani_M1 also shared:

"Not the splits chile! What about isdima somunye umtana"

@CharlieDance18 also wrote:

"Tag ausi Cassper please."

@LadySkollie added:

"Seriously one of my fav videos! The splits Like a compass in every direction still kills me."

Siv Ngesi publicly criticises expensive flights

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Siv Ngesi has had enough of rising air travel prices in South Africa.

On Twitter, The Woman King actor slammed an airline for charging him nearly R8k for a round-trip flight from Cape Town to Johannesburg. Siv complained despite his rising celebrity and international film roles.

Siv's followers immediately rushed to his comments section also slamming travel agencies.

Source: Briefly News