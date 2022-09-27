Siv Ngesi finds some air traveling prices ridiculous and he did not mince his words in calling out travelling agencies

The media personality took to social media and revealed the huge amount he paid just to travel from cape Town to Johannesburg

South African netizens have flocked to Ngesi's comments section to agree with the star while providing proof of payments

Siv Ngesi and South Africans are shocked about the prices of air travel in Mzansi. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Siv Ngesi has had enough of South Africa's rising air travel prices.

The Woman King actor slammed an air travel agency on Twitter for charging him nearly R8k for a round trip from Cape Town to Johannesburg. Despite his rising celebrity and international film roles, Siv complained and stated:

"Bought a round trip ticket for R7200 (Cape Town to Johannesburg!) This can’t be our new normal SA!"

Siv Ngesi shared the following post on Twitter:

South Africans agree with Siv Ngesi

@GillianYoungBe1 said:

"It’s ridiculous. A trip to London is about 8k."

@skelmtau shared:

"I drive to Cape Town from Jozi last week, spent R4400 on petrol. It was cheaper than the R5800 I would’ve paid for flights and the R1800 on car rental for the weekend."

@iamsldj wrote:

"This is why I'm not traveling that much anymore. I use to pay R700 for a flight from CPT to Jozi. It is expensive now. It's ok I'll stay in Cape Town."

@GopzaPeme posted:

"We were considering a local holiday and prices came in at just about this amount. We decided to add an extra R3.5k and rather do an international holiday to two countries, one in Europe and the Middle East. It works out cheaper."

@ChatWithNelo replied::

"This is a nice preview of what’s ahead if we say we’re okay with privatization."

@misha_alysson commented:

"Yeah, I've been equally horrified by the cost of a round trip to Cape Town. I can only imagine that local tourism is being hurt a lot as a result because so many of us just won't pay that price when 2 years ago it cost less than half of what it does now."

@abnernchene also said:

"Malema warned us, we thought he was talking nonsense."

@Lu_Mfeka added:

"I had to come to CT for a personal trip but at that price, I was like Nah, “We can sort out our problems via WhatsApp.” "

Siv Ngesi Dedicates 'The Woman King' Role to Late Mother

Briefly News previously reported that Siv Ngesi is excited for his role in The Woman King, and he opened up about what being cast in the film means to him. The film premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, where Siv Ngesi appeared alongside Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, and Sheila Atim, among others.

Siv Ngesi discussed what being in the film means to him, especially after the death of his mother, Ntombizanele Jacqueline Ngesi. Being one of the few men in The Woman King means a lot to Siv Ngesi, who considers himself a woman's ally.

According to TimesLIVE, he lost his mother Ntombizanele on 11 August, while preparing for the film's release. Siv Ngesi explained that this film is dedicated to his mother, whom he refers to as "a woman king."

