Nelisiwe Sibiya is on a roll after winning yet another award in addition to the numerous others she has received in the past for her outstanding acting

The musician turned actress posted a lengthy caption on her social media page thanking everyone who helped her build a successful career

South African online users shared comments saying they are proud of how far Nelisiwe has come as an actress

Nelisiwe Sibiya is overjoyed after winning yet another award for her acting career. This time, she won an international award and couldn't stop bragging about it on social media.

'Durban Gen' star Nelisiwe Sibiya is on a winning streak after bagging an international acting award. Image: @nelisiwe_faith_sibiya

Source: Instagram

The star, who faced a lot of criticism after deciding to pursue acting after her successful music career, said the award proves she's on the right track.

Nelisiwe showed gratitude to her fans for sticking by her through thick and thin. Neli thanked herstans for making her not only a multi-award-winning actress but also an international award winner now.

"I’d like to take this moment and thank each and everyone one of you. I get so emotional because I know you’ve been supporting me from day one of my acting career, when I started I was so scared because I knew people would judge and try to bring me down as I was just known as a musician not them knowing that I Infact also studied and graduated with drama."

Sibiya also remembered her creator, God, and Amadlozi, whom she credited for carrying her so far in her acting career.

"This is all God, amadlozi, Mvelinqangi, uNyazi! This is proof that you must just put work in your craft and your work will speak for you."

The Mama Ka Bafana hitmaker then went on to dedicate the award to every black girl from rural areas or any underprivileged person with a dream in her Instagram caption.

"This award goes to every young black girl from the rural and locations who have nothing but just a dream "

After seeing the post, netizens expressed their admiration for Nelisiwe. Congratulatory messages flooded the comments section. Thobile MaKhumalo Khumalo, star of Uthando Nes'thembu, was also spotted in the comments praising Nelisiwe.

@thobilek said:

"Ay Nelisiwe mann Ay suka❤️"

@seleshoenhle shared:

"Congratulations my role model ❤️❤️❤️❤️ What I can say is that people are not happy when seeing achieving their goals"

@buhlebezwe_jentilemane wrote:

"Congratulations mam. When Jesus says yes nobody can say no and your ancestors are on your side ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@phumezamahlaba also said:

"Congratulations syakuthanda and God bless you aybo❤️"

@zigizaga_tz reacted:

" keep it up"

@thulisile3745 added:

"Siyabonga ntombo representing duduza!!"

