Uncle Waffles couldn't believe the love she received from her American fans while performing 10 shows in the country

The talented DJ gushed about the support she received on social media and revealed that all 10 of her shows were sold out

After seeing the viral post, Mzansi people and celebrities such as Minnie Dlamini and Major League DJz left sweet and encouraging comments

Uncle Waffles is currently on a winning streak. The stunning performer recently sold out 10 shows in America, leaving her audience speechless.

Uncle Waffles has made Mzansi proud again after embarking on a successful United States tour. Image: @minniedlamini and @unclewaffles

Waffles travelled to the United States to showcase her talent. With her rise to prominence in the Amapiano genre, it appears that even Americans couldn't get enough of her.

After witnessing her fans' love in the United States, the Tanzania hitmaker took to her official Instagram page to thank everyone who came out. The post's sweet caption was accompanied by photos of the talented DJ in action as well as backstage moments.

"This is way overdue but thank you for an amazing tour!! First time in the US and all 10 shows sold out!!!! Thank you to my dream team❤️," said Uncle Waffles.

Not only Mzansi people were impressed by Uncle Waffles' milestone after seeing the post. Celebrities such as Minnie Dlamini and Major League DJz praised Waffles in the comments section.

Minnie Dlamini gushed about Uncle Waffles, implying that she's her favourite DJ at the moment. Minnie wrote:

"My superstar ❤️"

Major League DJz who have performed at numerous international shows encouraged Uncle Waffles to expand her international music presence. Major League DJz said:

"Just getting started … chiiii "

Peeps were also proud of the stunner. Online commenters said Waffles shouldn't underestimate herself because people outside of Mzansi also enjoy her music. Online users wrote:

@suzimgendi said:

"I’m obsessed "

@lunniekaz shared:

"You are gone ❤️"

@niksviews_2.0 posted:

"You thought we were not feeling you? We’re obsessed with you like everyone else on planet earth "

@nompumelelomabanga wrote:

"You are destined for great things "

@isthat_owami.m reacted:

"Not you meeting my husband @kaytranada I'm jealous "

@msw_shange also posted:

"@unclewaffles_ Last slide you are so confused "

@aarondiorny also shared:

"Come back I was sick "

@bigdvo2u added:

"I mean we do love waffles "

